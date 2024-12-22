New Southampton boss Ivan Juric watches goalless stalemate at Fulham

Juric, who signed an 18-month contract at St Mary’s earlier this week, watched from the stands as his new side picked up a much-needed point in difficult conditions on Sunday.

Saints interim boss Simon Rusk was on the touchline as the heroics of Aaron Ramsdale frustrated Marco Silva’s men.

Juric will take over from the departed Russell Martin next week.

Despite Fulham flexing their attacking quality in the opening 10 minutes, they failed to convert their chances.

After Alex Iwobi’s speculative effort from his weaker left foot narrowly missed the top-right corner, a move which started through Timothy Castagne saw his low cross not turned in by the Cottagers’ surging forwards from six-yards out.

The hosts were having success through marauding left-back Antonee Robinson. The United States international was often seen overlapping Iwobi and whipping in deliveries, but Southampton were resilient defensively as it seemed unlikely that the stalemate was going to broken before half-time.

The visitors were making a good account of themselves in front of new boss Juric and 18-year-old Tyler Dibling was at the heart of their attacking moves in the first 45 minutes.

The attacking midfield player battled with Calvin Bassey, skipping past him down the right flank in a bid to drag his side up the pitch. But, despite some good moments, Southampton needed to do more after the break if they were to break the deadlock.

Dibling came off at the break and Robinson continued his dazzling display.

On the hour mark, the full-back performed a similar run down the channel, crossing into Raul Jimenez before Ramsdale was able to deny the striker with a tipped save over the crossbar.

It felt like Fulham’s fortunes were starting to turn, but the quality of the returning Ramsdale continued to frustrate the west Londoners.

And Saints’ number one showed his quality once again with the save of the match. An inch-perfect delivery by Adama Traore from deep found the outstretched boot of Harry Wilson, but Ramsdale spread himself and got an all-important touch to keep the scores level from six-yards out.