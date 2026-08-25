New Manchester City midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi is not a Rodri replacement

Manchester City have decided that replacing one of the defining midfielders of his generation requires an 18-year-old with no senior club goals and less than three full seasons of professional football. For a fee that could reach £86million, naturally.

Ayyoub Bouaddi has been confirmed as Manchester City’s latest signing after completing his medical and agreeing a five-year contract, with the option of another season. City will pay Lille an initial €95 million – around £81.3 million – plus €5 million in potential bonuses, making him the most expensive teenager in Premier League history. That is an absurd amount of responsibility to place upon someone born four months after City appointed Sven-Goran Eriksson. Yet Bouaddi’s career has unfolded at such speed that each supposedly daunting step has quickly become routine. Born in Senlis, north of Paris, to Moroccan parents, Bouaddi began playing in nearby Creil before joining Lille’s academy in 2021. Two years later, he signed his first professional contract. His senior debut followed against KI Klaksvik in the Europa Conference League in October 2023, three days after his 16th birthday. In doing so, he became the youngest player to appear in a major European club competition.

Ayyoub Bouaddi playing for Lille in 2023

Bouaddi made his Ligue 1 debut later that month, then celebrated turning 17 by starting against Real Madrid in the Champions League. Lille won 1-0. At a life milestone where most teenagers are contemplating their first driving lesson, Bouaddi was busy seeing off the most storied club in world football. He did not merely survive against Madrid, either. Bouaddi looked comfortable receiving possession with opponents closing from behind, turning away from pressure and feeding Lille’s transitions. That performance accelerated his rise from gifted academy graduate to trusted first-team midfielder. By the end of last season, he had amassed 95 senior appearances for Lille. Thirty came in Ligue 1 during 2025-26 as Bruno Genesio’s side finished third and secured Champions League qualification. Bouaddi started 28 of those league games, completing around 85 per cent of his passes while registering 59 tackles, 27 interceptions and 142 successful duels.

The attacking return was rather less spectacular: one assist, no goals and only 21 chances created. He has yet to score at senior club level. City are plainly not spending £86 million for a Frank Lampard regen. What they are buying is unusual control for such a young player. Bouaddi receives the ball calmly in crowded central areas, checks his surroundings before possession arrives and uses a sharp first touch to escape pressure. He can carry through midfield, change direction without slowing and protect the ball with a wiry 6ft frame that should continue to fill out. There is also an appetite for defensive work. Bouaddi reacts quickly when possession is lost, covers ground efficiently and uses his long legs to nick the ball away without always having to commit to a sliding challenge. His reading of space is advanced, allowing him to intercept passes that initially appear safe. That combination made him one of the breakout players of the 2026 World Cup. Bouaddi had represented France throughout the age groups and was still playing for their under-21s in March, but committed his senior international future to Morocco shortly before the tournament.

Ayyoub Bouaddi impressed at the World Cup for Morocco

His Morocco debut arrived on the largest available stage, against Brazil at MetLife Stadium. Bouaddi produced the sort of performance that adds several zeroes to a transfer valuation overnight. In a 1-1 draw, he had more touches and won more duels than any other Morocco player, completing 93 per cent of his passes and repeatedly escaping challenges in midfield. It was not a one-off cameo. Bouaddi started five of Morocco’s six matches as they reached the quarter-finals, where France ended their run with a 2-0 victory. He became the youngest player to appear in a World Cup quarter-final since Pele, which is decent company for a teenager whose senior international career had begun less than a month earlier. The obvious comparison at City is Rodri, partly because both operate at the base of midfield and mostly because the Spaniard’s £65 million move to Barcelona has paid for a substantial portion of this deal. Bouaddi should not, however, be viewed as a teenage replica.

Rodri has departed for Barcelona

Rodri provided authority, aerial strength, positional discipline and an extraordinary passing range. At his peak, he controlled matches almost by standing still. Bouaddi is lighter, quicker and more inclined to advance through a dribble. His passing is tidy rather than transformative, and he has not yet shown that he can dictate an entire game from its deepest point. His disciplinary record also hints at the occasional over enthusiasm expected from a young holding midfielder. Bouaddi collected seven bookings and a red card in Ligue 1 last season. His duel success and ability to regain possession are impressive, but the Premier League will punish mistimed challenges and poor positioning more severely. There are questions about his contribution in both penalty areas, too. Bouaddi offers little scoring threat, is not dominant in the air and remains physically unfinished. Rodri scored decisive goals, defended set pieces and provided security against direct opponents. Those are not minor details to replace.

Manchester City's other big midfield signing Elliot Anderson