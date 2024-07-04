Netherlands vs Turkey betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

CLICK for odds, form & stats in our NEW match page

Turkey have their keeper, Mert Gunok, to thank for their spot in the quarter-final. It was his right hand that foiled Christoph Baumgartner’s last gasp header in the round of 16 to send Austria packing and Turkey into the last eight of a Euros for the first time since 2008. It is hard to define exactly what Vincenzo Montella’s side do. They can play with such flair and improvisation, but on Tuesday, they took the lead within one minute, doubled it on the hour and then declared. It was centre back Merih Demiral who netted both goals for the Crescent-Stars, the brace was priced at 300/1.

Both of his goals came from in-swinging Arda Güler corner kicks to the same near post area and got the same result. Turkey only racked up an xG of 0.92 compared to Austria’s 3.14, suggesting that kind of performances aren't sustainable, but this is tournament football and they do have plenty of support. After an underwhelming group stage, it might be time to take the Netherlands seriously. Ronald Koman’s side were exciting and clinical against Romania playing with refreshing yet unexpected flair. Oranje are the only side on their side of the bracket to win the Euros before, back in 1998 in Germany.

What are the best bets? CODY GAKPO is enjoying a fine summer. He is joint first in the race for the Golden Boot (3), topping the betting in that market and is amongst the frontrunners for the Player of the Tournament at 14/1 after a scintilating performance against Romania. The Liverpool attacker seems to be thriving off the left, Oranje’s creator-in-chief having had a hand in four goals, averaging 2.8 shots and 2.8 key passes per game.

Perhaps Gakpo is benefiting from a bit part role at Anfield as he made more substitute appearances then starts in the Premier League last term. He certainly looks fresh in Germany. In the round of 16 clash, Gakpo scored one, assisted another and racked up four attempts. At a shade of odds on, his price to have 3+ SHOTS appeals on Saturday evening.

Team news Steven Bergwijn started against Romania but was forced off at half time so Koeman’s only change will be an enforced one. Both Jeremie Frimpoong and Donyell Malen are competing for the spot on the right hand side but the latter should be favoured after netting a brace from the bench last time out.

As for Turkey, captain Hakan Calhanoglu returns after serving a one match suspension and should partner Kaan Ayhan at the base of midfield. Three of Turkey's players are unavailable due to suspension though. Midfielders Orkun Kokcu and Ismail Yuksek miss out as does Demiral, who is band for two games due to a gesture he made after the round of 16 clash. After notching up two assists against Austria, 19-year-old Guler should get the nod in the number 10 though he runs the risk of missing the semi, should Turkey get there, if he is carded.

Predicted line-ups Netherlands XI: Verbruggen; Dumfries, De Vrij, Van Dijk, Ake; Schouten, Reijnders; Malen, Simons, Gakpo; Depay Turkey XI: Gunok; Muldur, Ayhan, Bardakci, Kadioglu; Yokuslu, Calhanoglu; Yildiz, Guler, Yilmaz; Guler