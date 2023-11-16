Netherlands vs Rep Ireland betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

The Netherlands can virtually secure Euro 2024 qualification with victory over the Republic of Ireland on Saturday. Michael Beardmore picks his best bet.

Michael Beardmore (@MickeyBeardmore) is +25pts in profit during the 2023/24 football season It's fair to say this match means a tad more to the hosts than the visitors. The Netherlands have been pushed harder than perhaps they might have expected by Greece for second place in Group B behind comfortable winners France, but they can rubber-stamp their ticket to Germany next summer by beating the Irish.

It has been a lousy qualifying campaign - in an admittedly tough group - for Stephen Kenny's side whose only points have come courtesy of a pair of victories over whipping boys Gibraltar. Guaranteed to finish fourth in the five-team group, the Republic of Ireland have only pride - and perhaps Kenny's job - to play for in Amsterdam.

What are the best bets? The Dutch will be breathing a sigh of relief after Virgil van Dijk's stoppage-time penalty in Greece last month put their qualification destiny in their own hands. That has eased the pressure on Ronald Koeman's hosts, especially as they finish off with a trip to Gibraltar as an insurance policy just in case the Irish spring an upset. Greece face France in their final game too, another positive for the Dutch.

Ireland, meanwhile, retain a back-door hope of reaching the finals via the Nations League play-offs but that is about as good as it gets for them. The Netherlands are short in every market going here and the Republic's record in this group breeds precious little confidence they can upset the odds. I'm going to be putting my faith in promising Dutch full-back QUILINDSCHY HARTMAN, who seems to be very much cut from the same attacking cloth as his counterpart on the opposite flank, Denzel Dumfries. The 22-year-old only has two caps to his name, but they have come in the Netherlands' past two qualifiers and he has cut an impressive figure, even scoring on his debut against France. He likes a foray forward, is averaging a shot per game in the Champions League for Feyenoord this season and has had a combined five efforts on target from 14 games in the Eredivisie and Euro qualifiers. The Dutch should dominate here and I like the 14/5 available on Hartman to have 1+ SHOTS ON TARGET. Maybe it's just because I like typing his name. It's a beautiful name and let's hope it's just as beautiful come Saturday night. CLICK HERE to back Hartman 1+ shots on target with Sky Bet

Dutch defender Lutsharel Geertruida is averaging three fouls per game during the Euro 2024 qualifiers, while Cody Gakpo has been caught offside five times in his past six competitive Netherlands appearances. The Netherlands dispatched Greece 3-0 at home in September and, on paper, this is an easier task. Score prediction: Netherlands 3-0 Republic of Ireland (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Team news Koeman has sprung a couple of surprise call-ups in the shape of Toulouse striker Thijs Dallinga and 17-year-old Ajax defender Jorrel Hato in the face of a few injury withdrawals.

Manchester City's Nathan Ake is sidelined, as are Ajax pair Brian Brobbey and Steven Bergwijn plus Sven Botman, Matthijs de Ligt, Jurrien Timber, Micky van de Ven, Frenkie De Jong, Ryan Gravenberch and Memphis Depay. Quite a long, illustrious list. The Irish have their own injury issues with striker Evan Ferguson a doubt due to a back problem, while Will Smallbone, Jamie McGrath and Chiedozie Ogbene are also touch and go.

Predicted line-ups Netherlands: Verbruggen; Geertruida, Van Dijk, Blind; Dumfries, Reijnders, Wieffer, Hartman; Simons, Weghorst, Gakpo Republic of Ireland: Kelleher; Doherty, Duffy, Scales, Manning; Knight, Cullen, Molumby; Sykes, Idah, Johnston