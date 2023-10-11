Netherlands vs France betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Netherlands host France in the marquee Friday night Euro 2024 qualifying match-up. Liam Kelly previews the game and has a best bet.

France arrive to the Netherlands in full command of Group B, winning all five of their matches without conceding a single goal thus far. That includes their opening 4-0 win over the Netherlands in the reverse fixture in March, a dominant performance on the scoreboard even if Friday's hosts created some chances in Paris. Ronald Koeman's side are still in control of their destiny when it comes to qualification. The Netherlands sit on nine points with a game in hand on Greece, who also have nine points, and the rest. They should fancy giving France a much bigger scare and perhaps score the first goal against France in the home comforts of Amsterdam's Johan Cruijff Arena.

What are the best bets? There's reason to believe that the home side can cause problems. Despite their incredible depth, France have a bit of an issue with defensive injuries. William Saliba withdrew from the squad through injury, while Dayot Upamecano and Jules Kounde will also miss out, making the visitors a little susceptible in this match-up. The same can be said about Koeman's options, however. The Netherlands have their own injury crisis, missing key players for a vital game. With that in mind, I'm backing the quality in each team's attack to shine through, and the 6/5 available about BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE AND OVER 2.5 GOALS appears value. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals in the match with Sky Bet

Team news

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman will have to do without Sven Botman, Matthijs de Ligt, Frenkie de Jong and Cody Gakpo through injury. France will also have defenders absent. Dayot Upamecano, Jules Kounde and William Saliba are all sidelined.