Nations League tips: Portugal vs Wales predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Nations League 1pt Portugal to win and both teams to score at 11/5 (bet365) 1pt Bruno Fernandes to score anytime at 21/10 (Coral, Ladbrokes) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Thursday TV: BBC One Wales/BBC Two Live odds, form and stats

It was an uncomfortable first press conference back in the proverbial hot seat for Craig Bellamy last week as the Wales boss faced up to an angry backlash after he almost joined Burnley in the summer. As he squirmed in his chair doing his best to bat away awkward questions about trust and loyalty, Bellamy will have told himself things would get easier once that was done.

"[Talks] didn't break down. I said no."



Craig Bellamy speaks for the first time after he explored leaving the Wales job to join Burnley over the summer @ITVWales pic.twitter.com/763qESc14B — Matthew Southcombe (@MattSouth7) September 15, 2026

Unfortunately not. How the former striker could've done with being thrown an easy fixture and a fully-fit squad to start repairing his relationship with supporters whose hearts and minds he had won over during two progressive years that ended in bitter World Cup play-off heartbreak. Instead it's a trip to Lisbon to face a Portugal team starting a new era under veteran coach Jorge Jesus, who's tasked with turning a generationally talented squad of players into major tournament contenders. The Nations League is a great place for him to start as Portugal are defending champions, and there is little reason to believe they won't have another tilt at lifting the trophy this time around. Jesus will of course have to answer the ubiquitous Cristiano Ronaldo question, but that is unlikely to be as pressing as during a World Cup or Euros. The bookies strongly favour Portugal (1/5) and over 2.5 goals (1/2) and who can blame them. Wales conceded four goals both home and away to Belgium in the last Nations League and lost 3-0 to England in a friendly 12 months ago - the only three matches Bellamy has taken charge of against true top-tier opposition.

They do tend to get on the scoresheet though, scoring in 13 of his 15 competitive games, with Turkey the only side to keep them out in a pair of a goalless draws two years ago. Wales are without goalkeeper Karl Darlow, centre-back Joe Rodon and midfielder Harry Wilson, all of whom started in their World Cup play-off against Bosnia, while young defender Dylan Lawlor is another from the XI that night who is a major doubt for Thursday. It makes their task even more difficult, with it very hard to see past PORTUGAL. The hosts did look defensively susceptible during the World Cup, continuing a leaky record from across qualifying and the last Nations League where they kept just three clean sheets in 16 matches. It's unlikely Jesus will have been able to solve that in a matter of days, which makes PORTUGAL TO WIN & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE at 11/5 a good bet.