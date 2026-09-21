Nations League tips: Netherlands vs Germany predictions, best bets & preview

Football betting tips: Nations League 1.5pts Germany to win at 7/4 (Betfred) 1pt Joshua Kimmich to score anytime at 9/1 (Betfred, Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 19:45 BST, Thursday TV: TBC Live odds, form and stats

So begins the start of another new dawn for the German national side. And while trying to exercise the amount of caution that should come with Die Mannschaft in the modern day, this one doesn't feel like a false one. Jürgen Klopp returns to football management for his first spell on the international scene and in the ex-Liverpool man it feels as if the DFB have perhaps, at long last, got it right. It's easy to make claims with the significant benefit of hindsight yet 'system coaches' such as Julian Nagelsmann aren't always the best-equipped for international football for a myriad of reasons. Knocked out in the quarter-finals of a home Euros, being dumped out at the round of 32 stage at the most recent World Cup combined with a fourth place finish in the last edition of the Nations League - where they held home advantage again for the finals - far from acceptable for a nation of Germany's stature and footballing history, even if they were in a somewhat transitional period.

Jurgen Klopp replaced Julian Nagelsmann as Germany head coach

Klopp should be the right mix of football tactics able to be coached in short periods of time alongside the man management skills required on this stage. It should be an exciting period for their supporters. What's particularly interesting about his approach to this new extended international break is that he's named two squads. They'll each be involved in two fixtures across September and October, giving him a good opportunity to look at a number of options. While it's not been a case of putting all the best players in one of the two squads, it's clear that the one involved in this game is the strongest. If a Euros or World Cup started tomorrow, the starting XI here would be pretty close to what that'd put out in the first game apart from a couple of spots in the wide areas. Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is the number one, with a central defence of Nico Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Tah flanked by Nathaniel Brown at left-back and likely Josha Vagnoman on the right given his Stuttgart form in the opening few games. Joshua Kimmich will play as a midfielder under Klopp, meaning he'll be alongside Felix Nmecha and in front of that pair likely to be Jamal Musiala. My best guess at the winger pair is Lennart Karl and Kevin Schade given Serge Gnabry's only just come back from injury. Kai Havertz starts up front.

Xavi takes charge of the Netherlands

That is a good team. It's also well-suited to the way Klopp will want to play. While we've so far only discussed things from the German perspective, it should also be acknowledged that the Dutch also embark on a new journey under Xavi's guidance. But then they've changed managers far more often. Xavi's the sixth to hold the post on a permanent basis since June 2017 which is significant given the infrequency of international football compared to club. He's also without the likes of Frenkie de Jong, Matthijs de Ligt, Donyell Malen, Justin Kluivert and Xavi Simons for this break. The first one on that list a particularly key absentee, with a few other established internationals not named also unavailable. They'll still have a decent side out but the 7/4 on a GERMANY WIN does catch my eye even with the relatively unknown elements about both teams under new management.

Given his role in midfield, I will also take the 9/1 on KIMMICH TO SCORE ANYTIME. Klopp's Liverpool midfielders did contribute with goals and I believe he has a better chance of striking from here, even if he takes on some defensive duties with Nmecha more 'box-to-box'. All five of Kimmich's shots at the World Cup came in that game where they were chasing against Paraguay. The five shots he had from right-back in qualifying also being a home win over minnows Luxembourg. I'd expect more regular contributions from a central position. Add in the potential set-piece threat alongside being a penalty taker, although that duty may also go to Havertz. The 15/2 and above price feels like it's impacted by the statistics which will naturally be lower when featuring in a different role. Coral and Ladbrokes offer 16/5 that he sees two or more shots in the game which is worth backing if you can get on. Instead, I'll side with the Klopp era beginning in victory, in a contest where Kimmich can play his part.