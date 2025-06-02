Nations League play-off tips and predictions: Spain vs France best bets and preview

0.5pts Lamine Yamal to score from outside the area at 18/1 (Sky Bet)

The Nations League’s two most recent winners square off in Stuttgart for a mouthwatering semi-final.

Spain and France last met in the semi-finals of Euro 2024. Spain won 2-1 and went on to lift the Henri Delaunay Trophy. Their hot-streak has bled into this competition, going unbeaten in eight (W6 D2) en route to the semi-finals.

That’s not to say La Roja’s Nations League campaign has been faultless. It began with a stalemate in Serbia and Luis de la Fuente’s men needed penalties to edge past the Netherlands in the quarter-finals.

Spain salvaged a 2-2 draw late on in the first leg in Rotterdam thanks to Mikel Merino’s strike in the 90+3rd minute.

The sides were also inseparable after 120 minutes in Valencia. The hosts took the lead three times across the two hours of football before Pedri’s deceive penalty won the shootout.

Like Spain, France needed penalties in their quarter-final clash with Croatia.

Les Bleus clawed back a two goal deficit from the first leg before winning the shootout 5-4 with Dayot Upamecano grabbing the clincher.

Now Didier Deschamps’ side seek revenge on Spain but it won’t be easy.

Spain are 13/10 favourites to win the game with Sky Bet and have made the final in the last two editions of this competition.

Deschamps may also be hindered by his squads involvement in the Champions League final as seven players were present (Bradley Barcola, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, Lucas Hernandez, Warren Zaire-Emery, Marcus Thuram and Benjamin Pavard).