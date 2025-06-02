Nations League play-off tips and predictions: Germany vs Portugal best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Nations League 1pt Joshua Kimmich 1+ assists at 4/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Wednesday TV: Amazon Prime Live odds, form and stats

Germany play Portugal in Munich on Wednesday for a spot in the Nations League final. This will be the first meeting between the countries in this competition and Germany’s first in a Nations League semi-final while Portugal are seeking to secure their second title after winning this competition in 2018/19. Although the Nations League doesn’t have the pedigree of other international competitions, the importance of silverware cannot be understated ahead of the 2026 World Cup which sets us up for a cracking encounter here. Julian Nagelsmann’s men beat Italy 5-4 in the quarter-finals. They won 2-1 in Milan before a 3-3 thriller in Dortmund where the hosts went three goals up. Die Mannschaft are unbeaten since their Euro 2024 quarter-final exit, going eight unbeaten in this competition. On home soil they have won three of their four games, scoring 16 times and have kept three clean sheets. They will be without Jamal Musiala on Wednesday through injury meaning Florian Wirtz - who is heavily linked to Liverpool - will shoulder most of the creative burden.

Germany's coach Julian Nagelsmann

Portugal also reached this stage in dramatic style. Denmark were a goal up at the halfway stage of the quarters courtesy of a late strike from Rasmus Hojlund in Copenhagen. A topsy-turvy second leg followed in Lisbon. Despite taking the lead twice, Portugal were pegged back heading into the final stages before substitute Francisco Trincao’s strike four minutes from time took the game to extra time. Trincao then scored in the first minute of extra time before Goncalo Ramos’ goal in the 115th minute secured their spot in the semi-final. Like Germany, Portugal went unbeaten in their next six Nations League games following their own quarter-final exit at Euro 2024. As for the betting, home advantage could be crucial and goes a little way to explaining the hosts odds-on quotes but I have turned to the assist market where the price of the German skipper appeals.

What are the best bets? JOSHUA KIMMICH is expected to lead his nation out on his 100th appearance. He dropped a couple of standout performances in the quarter-finals, having a hand in all five of Germany’s goals, and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him mark the occasion in style on Wednesday. Although Kimmich is a right back on paper, he is given attacking freedom in possession and his technical quality makes him a constant threat.

Against Italy, Kimmich scored from the spot in Dortmund before setting up the other two goals and he grabbed both the assists in Milan. Two of his assists came from open play and the other two were from corners. At 4/1 with bet365, his price to register 1+ ASSISTS is the bet here but keep your eyes peeled for the price of 2+ ASSISTS when the markets become available. Kimmich set up seven goals for Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga this term (0.22 assists per 90) and has 24 to his name for Germany.