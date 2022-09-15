The 26-year-old scored 12 goals in his maiden Premier League campaign with the Bees last term and already has five goals in six appearances this season, including a hat-trick against Leeds United.

He is one of eight forwards chosen by Gareth Southgate in a 28-man squad for the trip to Italy on September 23 and the home match against Germany at Wembley three days later - the final international camp before the World Cup begins in November.

“We have been tracking him for a long time - I had a good chat with Thomas Frank about him last season,” Southgate said.

“His form and his qualities – not only his goalscoring but his technical ability, build-up play and aerial prowess – gives us a different threat to some of the other players we could pick.

With Jordan Pickford out injured, there is a recall for goalkeeper Dean Henderson - on loan at Nottingham Forest from Manchester United - and he will vie with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale and Newcastle's Nick Pope to replace the Everton stopper.

There are also returns to the squad for full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ben Chilwell after each missed the disappointing four Nations League games England played during the summer, while Tottenham defender Eric Dier, who earned his last cap in 2020, is also recalled.

Manchester United pair Luke Shaw and Harry Maguire retain their places despite injury and form problems respectively but their Old Trafford team-mates Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are again omitted in spite of eye-catching starts to the season.

James Justin, Ben White and Conor Gallagher dropped out of the group that featured in June, while Tyrone Mings and Ollie Watkins are among those overlooked again.

“Reflecting on the last couple of months, clearly as an international manger you don’t have any games to quickly put the disappointment behind you," added Southgate.

“We have had a long period to reflect but now we are really looking forward to two high-quality matches that will be a great test for us and a crucial part of our preparation for the World Cup.

"It is only eight weeks until we will be naming our squad for Qatar so every minute counts.”