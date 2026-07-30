National League 26/27 outright preview: Best bets and tips

Lewis Tomlinson (@LTRacing_) has returned over +70pts profit in his last two National League outright columns

Football betting tips: National League National League 1pt e.w. Boreham Wood to win the National League at 7/1 (BOYLESPORTS - 1/4 1,2,3) 1pt Worthing to finish in the top 7 at 15/2 (Sky Bet, Paddy Power, Betfair) National League North 2pts e.w. Morecambe to win the National League North at 6/1 (bet365 - 1/4, 1,2,3) 1pt e.w. Hednesford Town to win the National League North (BetVictor - 1/4, 1,2,3) *More bets may appear here... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

The top-tier of non-league football returns at the weekend, and hopefully we can make it a fourth straight outright preview of profit. Last season’s column returned +13.05pts and took the overall tally from the non-league outrights to just shy of 75pts. We were helped out last year in no small part by the 8pt NAP on York to win the league; who scored in the 103rd minute on the last day of the season to get it over the line. It was never, ever in doubt, was it? With Rochdale, who were denied in that famous title decider, following the Minstermen up through the play-offs, the league has lost two heavy hitters and relegated Barrow and Harrogate perhaps don’t look as immediately strong as the two promoted teams, the league itself probably not quite as it was three or four seasons ago.

Mark Hughes' Carlisle are the favourites to win the National League

Carlisle head the betting at a best price of 5/2 to win the title, the Cumbrians well fancied last season after spending big in the summer but unable to keep pace with the top two from the turn of the year. Mark Hughes’ men look the correct favourites to lift the title, boasting a strong array of attacking talent, spearheaded by Regan Linney, who has notched 42 goals across the last two National League seasons. Georgie Kelly, David Ajiboye, Luke Armstrong and Junior Luamba complete a formidable front-line for Carlisle and they've also added Forest Green’s Harvey Bunker and flashy ex-Morecambe man Miguel Azeez to an already strong midfield. Wager on the Wood Carlisle were beaten in the play-off semi-final by BOREHAM WOOD, who lost out on penalties for a place in the Football League at Wembley, and I think the Wood make appeal to lift the title from an each-way perspective. Luke Garrard is one the top operators at this level and proved his versatility as a manager by transforming an aging squad whose strengths were based on directness and organisation into a quick, tricky and fluid side last season, not least in part down to Abdul Abdulmalik, who would’ve surely been there or thereabouts in every conversation regarding the league’s best player last season.

Boreham Wood manager Luke Garrard

Matt Rush bagged 26 goals in the league last year and is part of an attack that also boasts Zak Brunt and Lewis Richardson behind a solid spine consisting of Regan Booty, Marley Marshall-Miranda, Femi Ilesanmi and Chris Bush. Wood have been quiet in the transfer market so far, adding loanees Luca Gunter (a goalkeeper from Tottenham) and Oliver Bainbridge (a full-back from Sunderland), with ex-Altrincham and Halifax wing-back Tylor Golden the only established National league player to relocate to Hertfordshire. Golden is a good addition to what is already a high-quality and settled squad, and with their biggest asset perhaps still being the man sat in the dugout, the Wood make plenty of each-way appeal at 7/1 TO LIFT THE TITLE. Worthing worth a bet Two of the six clubs in last season’s play-offs were newly promoted and I think National League South champions WORTHING are worth a play to continue their upward trajectory and make the top seven on their first year in fifth tier. Adam Hinshelwood returned to the South Coast midway in October after his surprise exit from York with the Rebels in a disappointing mid-table position, but his reappointment proved transformative as the side finally achieved automatic promotion after a couple of near misses in the play-offs. The Hinshelwood factor is a big reason as to why I think his team look a shade overpriced; put simply, he’s one of the best managers at this level and he’s retained a really solid core group to take with him to the National League, with Harry Ransom, Sam Packham and Teddy Jenks key amongst them. Brad Dolaghan – a Worthing youth product - was the top scorer in the National League South last season and should bag goals in the fifth tier, whilst Hinshelwood’s early business includes the signings of Ricky Aguiar and Ashley Nathaniel-George, both of whom he’d previously brought to York, and experienced former Southend midfielder Noor Husin, who should provide leadership and top-end National League nous. I’m always conscious to consider the overall state of a club rather than the squad and it’s hard to be anything other than positive about Worthing. They’ve really connected with the town, averaging over 2.3k home fans last season, and with a proven manager who clearly trusts his squad, I think they’re much too big at 15/2 TO FINISH IN THE TOP SEVEN given the forward momentum they’ll carry into this season. They’d have also been a pretty strong bet to have finished in the top half had any firms priced that up this season, but we’re unfortunately pretty thin on in terms of markets even at this late stage. Side with Shrimps and Pitmen in step two And keeping on the theme of backing a manager as much as backing a club, I think MORECAMBE should be outright favourites to win the National League North and I think Adam Lakeland is the man capable of bringing some joy back to the Lancashire coast after a couple of years as one of English football’s laughing stocks. Ashvir Singh Johal certainly played his role in that – memories of an opening day defeat of Altrincham and some fantastically well-worked goals early in the season soon abandoned as his tactics were soon found out as naïve and impractical, adjectives that could also apply to ownership consortium Panjab Warriors, who persisted with “their” man for far too long after it became blatantly apparent he was out of his depth. The damage had been done by the time Jim Bentley took control, with the Shrimps dropping into Step 2, but the appointment of Lakeland suggests lessons have been learned

Morecambe manager Adam Lakeland