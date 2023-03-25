Andrej Kramaric’s first-half strike looked as if it would be enough to give group favourites Croatia a winning start to Euro 2024 qualifying in Split.

But Wales levelled in the most dramatic fashion in the third and final minute of stoppage time when Croatia struggled to clear Connor Roberts’ long throw and substitute Broadhead squeezed home at the far post.

The draw stretched Wales’ winless run to nine games since beating Ukraine in June to reach the World Cup, but it will feel like a victory to Rob Page’s side after they had been forced to soak up pressure for long periods at the Stadion Poljud.

Broadhead’s effort was Wales’ first attempt on target, placing the lack of goal threat into sharp focus after the loss of talismanic captain Bale following the World Cup.