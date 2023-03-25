Nathan Broadhead struck a stoppage-time equaliser on his debut as Wales began the post-Gareth Bale era with a 1-1 draw against Croatia.
Andrej Kramaric’s first-half strike looked as if it would be enough to give group favourites Croatia a winning start to Euro 2024 qualifying in Split.
But Wales levelled in the most dramatic fashion in the third and final minute of stoppage time when Croatia struggled to clear Connor Roberts’ long throw and substitute Broadhead squeezed home at the far post.
The draw stretched Wales’ winless run to nine games since beating Ukraine in June to reach the World Cup, but it will feel like a victory to Rob Page’s side after they had been forced to soak up pressure for long periods at the Stadion Poljud.
Broadhead’s effort was Wales’ first attempt on target, placing the lack of goal threat into sharp focus after the loss of talismanic captain Bale following the World Cup.
Bale called time on his trophy-laden career after scoring 41 goals and winning 111 caps for Wales – both national-team records – while fellow Euro 2016 heroes Chris Gunter, Joe Allen and Jonny Williams also ended their international careers.
Aaron Ramsey resumed the role of captain 11 years after the armband had been taken away from him.
There had been much talk of a new era for Welsh football but, in the event, every member of Page’s starting line-up had played at the World Cup. Six uncapped players were on the bench.