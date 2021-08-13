Mark O'Haire: Weekend football best bets and nap for August 14

Renowned football tipster Mark O'Haire takes up a new role for Sporting Life this season, selecting his nap, next best bet and longshot in a weekend tipping column, out every Friday.

Football betting tips: Premier League, EFL 3pts Each team 3+ corners taken and each team 10+ booking points in Man Utd v Leeds at 10/11 (Nap) (Sky Bet) 1.5pts Both teams to score in Leicester v Wolves at 11/10 (MansionBet) 0.5pt Swindon to beat Carlise and both teams to score at 6/1 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Manchester United v Leeds Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV channel: BT Sport 1

Man Utd 8/15 | Draw 10/3 | Leeds 19/4 Manchester United boasted just the sixth-best home Premier League record last season and the Red Devils could be worth taking on in their season curtain-raiser against old rivals Leeds. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad haven’t enjoyed the smoothest of pre-seasons with a collection of key players unavailable or returning from holiday just this week. So whilst United’s projected XI may appear strong on paper, it’s questionable whether the Old Trafford outfit will be up to speed from the off. Leeds were stuffed 6-2 here last season in a chaotic and entertaining encounter. However, as the 2020/21 campaign entered its final third, Marcelo Bielsa appeared to find a happy medium between his famed gung-ho, high press approach and controlled conservatism when facing the league’s elite.

The Whites gave Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Tottenham, and United trouble in the latter stages of the season, and the Yorkshire giants also claimed the division’s second-best defence over the final 15 games. Leeds haven’t endured the same pre-season disruption – Bielsa’s only late returnee was Kalvin Philips – and you can almost guarantee the Whites will be on it from the first whistle with the Argentine renowned for his fitness and organisational skills. That certainly makes the visitors dangerous at Old Trafford and the upset shouldn’t be dismissed. But dipping into Sky Bet’s markets, it’s the 10/11 available on EACH TEAM 3+ CORNERS TAKEN AND EACH TEAM 10+BOOKING POINTS that appealed. Paul Tierney oversees this Roses rivalry and dished out an average of 42.83 Booking Points last term, awarding both teams a minimum of 10 Booking Points in 19 of his overall 23 league outings. CLICK HERE to back Each team 3+ corners taken and each team 10+ booking points with Sky Bet Meanwhile, Leeds were strong performers in the corners markets. The high-octane guests averaged 6.03 per-game (5.84 away) and hit this line in 89% of their total Premier League matches, as well as their road trips. That includes hitting 3+ corners in 14 of 16 contests with sides above the Whites in the end of season table.

Leicester v Wolves Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Leicester 4/6 | Draw 11/4 | Wolves 17/4 Both Leicester and Wolves come into this clash with key injuries in defence, and there could be a value opportunity to go against the grain and support a goal-heavy game at the King Power Stadium on Saturday. BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE has been chalked up at 11/10 and that’s not reflective of the personnel available, or the expected approach from the two teams. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet Leicester will be without Jonny Evans, Wesley Fofana, James Justin, Nampalys Mendy, with Timothy Castagne still a major doubt. Caglar Soyuncu endured a rotten Euros and he was partnered by Daniel Amartey at centre-half in the Community Shield side last weekend. The Foxes foundations are therefore undoubtedly weakened and potentially vulnerable. Yet going forward, Brendan Rodgers can call upon new signing Patson Daka, Jamie Vardy, Kelechi Iheanacho, Ayoze Perez, James Maddison and Harvey Barnes. An opening encounter at the KP with a collection of quality attackers in your armoury, I’d expect Leicester to take a proactive, front-foot approach.

Wolves begin a new era under Bruno Lage, with the Portuguese boss brought in to herald a new attack-minded philosophy. The Old Gold have been bolstered by Raul Jimenez’s return, whilst Adama Traore and Francisco Trincao are available to provide the width, energy and ammunition with Morgan Gibbs-Whyte also in contention after a fine pre-season. Lage’s concerns will come at the back with talisman Wily Boly a confirmed absentee, along with new addition Yerson Mosquera and full-back Jonny, not to mention the transition towards a new style. It may take time for Wolves to find their feet, yet the visitors have the capability to make their mark considering the defensive woes in the Leicester camp.

Swindon v Carlisle Kick-off time: 15:00 BST, Saturday

Swindon 9/5 | Draw 11/5 | Carlisle 29/20 Swindon were without an owner, manager and starting XI only a matter of weeks ago. But a takeover deal was approved, Ben Garner was appointed as head coach and the Robins have worked hard to piece together a squad that’s more than good enough to consolidate in League Two this term, despite pre-season predictions of doom. The layers have perhaps underrated Town this weekend too. The Wiltshire raiders impressed when swatting a poor Scunthorpe team aside last Saturday, and with supporters back at the County Ground for the first time in 2021/22, an emotional and raucous atmosphere is expected for the visit of Carlisle.

The Cumbrian guests should be setting their sights on a play-off push although instrumental centre-back Aaron Hayden has recently departed and Zack Clough’s availability is doubtful. United played well during their opening 0-0 draw with Colchester but have also tended to toil when taking to the road under Chris Beech. The visitors tabled only six away triumphs last term, and of course have to undergo a mammoth coach journey just to get here. Considering the circumstances, Carlisle appear a touch overrated and taking a chance on Swindon to succeed at a generous price is recommended. However, we’ll bolster the odds by backing SWINDON TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE. CLICK HERE to back Swindon to win and Both Teams to Score with Sky Bet A chunky 64% of matches across the EFL produced profitable BTTS bets on matchday one – and adding the option alongside a home win here gives us a hunky 6/1 shot to support.

Odds correct at 0845 BST (13/08/21)