TWA BAB Newcastle vs Liverpool

Monday Night Football tips: Newcastle vs Liverpool bet builder from This Week's Acca

By This Week's Acca
Football
Fri August 22, 2025 · 2h ago

We have a mouth-watering game on MNF as Liverpool travel to Newcastle. Our This Week's Acca team have put together a boosted bet builder.

twa bab NEW vs LIV

Hugo Ekitike to score anytime

Liverpool's new signing has hit the ground running, scoring in his first two competitive games. EKITIKE has looked incredibly sharp in a scintillating attacking unit, and has been on the end of chances equating to 1.69 xG across the Community Shield and the win over Bournemouth.

He should get chances again here, and will be extra motivated to prove a point that Liverpool don't need Alexander Isak.

Milos Kerkez 1+ foul committed

The Reds' new left-back didn't have the best of debuts at Anfield last weekend, with his former teammate Antoine Semenyo causing him all sorts of problems.

This week KERKEZ will be up against Anthony Elanga, another pacy and direct dribbler, and can follow up a foul last week by making another at St James' Park.

Ryan Gravenberch 2+ foul committed

Liverpool's Dutch midfielder is back from suspension and should come straight into a hotly contested midfield battle against some of the league's best foul drawers.

GRAVENBERCH committed 1.37 fouls per 90 last season, and made two fouls in two of the three head-to-heads with Newcastle last season.

Odds correct at 1645 BST (22/08/25)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

