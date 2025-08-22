We have a mouth-watering game on MNF as Liverpool travel to Newcastle. Our This Week's Acca team have put together a boosted bet builder.
Hugo Ekitike to score anytime
Liverpool's new signing has hit the ground running, scoring in his first two competitive games. EKITIKE has looked incredibly sharp in a scintillating attacking unit, and has been on the end of chances equating to 1.69 xG across the Community Shield and the win over Bournemouth.
He should get chances again here, and will be extra motivated to prove a point that Liverpool don't need Alexander Isak.
Milos Kerkez 1+ foul committed
The Reds' new left-back didn't have the best of debuts at Anfield last weekend, with his former teammate Antoine Semenyo causing him all sorts of problems.
This week KERKEZ will be up against Anthony Elanga, another pacy and direct dribbler, and can follow up a foul last week by making another at St James' Park.
Ryan Gravenberch 2+ foul committed
Liverpool's Dutch midfielder is back from suspension and should come straight into a hotly contested midfield battle against some of the league's best foul drawers.
GRAVENBERCH committed 1.37 fouls per 90 last season, and made two fouls in two of the three head-to-heads with Newcastle last season.
Odds correct at 1645 BST (22/08/25)
