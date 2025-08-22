We have a mouth-watering game on MNF as Liverpool travel to Newcastle. Our This Week's Acca team have put together a boosted bet builder.

Hugo Ekitike to score anytime Liverpool's new signing has hit the ground running, scoring in his first two competitive games. EKITIKE has looked incredibly sharp in a scintillating attacking unit, and has been on the end of chances equating to 1.69 xG across the Community Shield and the win over Bournemouth. He should get chances again here, and will be extra motivated to prove a point that Liverpool don't need Alexander Isak.

Milos Kerkez 1+ foul committed The Reds' new left-back didn't have the best of debuts at Anfield last weekend, with his former teammate Antoine Semenyo causing him all sorts of problems. This week KERKEZ will be up against Anthony Elanga, another pacy and direct dribbler, and can follow up a foul last week by making another at St James' Park.