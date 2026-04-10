Monday Night Football tips: Manchester United vs Leeds Premier League predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: MNF 1pt Draw at 16/5 (General) 1pt Casemiro to be carded at 10/3 (bet365) 1pt Casemiro to score anytime at 6/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Casemiro to score and be carded at 25/1 (bet365) 0.25pt Casemiro to score, be carded & 1+ assist at 150/1 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 BST TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Michael Carrick has only lost once as Manchester United boss (W7 D2) and no Premier League side has taken more points than the Red Devils since he came in (23pts). The manner of that defeat was a little concerning, 10-man Newcastle nicked it late, but other than that - oh and a 1-1 draw at West Ham and 2-2 draw at Bournemouth - it’s been pretty smooth sailing for Carrick. The thing I’ve really enjoyed is the late drama. In Carrick’s 10 games, there’s been at least one goal in the final 15 minutes on eight occasions with a total of 11 scored after the 75th minute, four of which coming in the 90th minute or beyond. At 5/6, you can back a goal after the 77:59 minute with bet365, it’s not my cup of tea but it makes a lot of sense. What I am going to do is - if the circumstances suit around the 80th minute - have a couple of arrows at players to score and be carded in hope for late drama and some overzealous celebrations.

Anyway, my main play in this fixture is to back the DRAW at 16/5 generally. Only Bournemouth (15) have drawn more fixtures than Leeds (12) and Manchester United (10). The visitors have drawn a staggering amount of games recently as well. Across their last 22 games in all competitions, 12 have ended all square after 90 minutes. One the road in the league, each of their last four games have ended as draws as have seven of their last eight. The only game which didn’t was the 4-3 thriller at St James’ Park where Harvey Barnes needed in the 102nd minute. I also think CASEMIRO looks a very backable price TO SCORE ANYTIME at 6/1 with bet365. Some firms have gone as short as 23/10 but that’s not too much of a surprise given his side are odds-on.

It’s his United swansong season and the Brazilian appears to be going out with a bang. He’s added goals to his game netting seven times in the Premier League this season, already trumping his combined total from the previous three league campaigns (6). Interestingly, the majority of his goals have come at Old Trafford (5), four of them were accompanied by a card and against Fulham he scored, set one up and had his name taken. Greedy as ever, I’ve done some bet builders - which I’ll get to in a minute - but at 10/3, Casemiro’s price TO BE SHOWN A CARD looks huge. He’s picked up eight yellows and a red in the league this season and has a career cards per 90 average of 0.38 which is simply staggering. Back to the bet builders then. Casemiro can be backed at 25/1 TO SCORE ANYTIME and TO BE CARDED and 150/1 for the holy trinity of a GOAL, A CARD and 1+ ASSIST. Why not get a little daft with it, I mean it has landed once already this campaign.