Sporting Life
monday night football

Monday Night Football tips: Manchester United vs Everton predictions, best bets and preview

By Joe Townsend
Football
Fri November 21, 2025 · 4h ago

Football betting tips: MNF

0.5pt Everton win or draw (double chance) and under 2.5 goals at 12/5 (bet365)

0.5pt Everton win or draw (double chance) and both teams to score 'no' at 9/2 (bet365)

Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 BST

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats

Manchester United are still very much a work in progress.

Hailed as being "back" after three successive October wins, fortunate 2-2 draws away at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham have followed.

Amorim

Ruben Amorim has certainly solved his team's goalscoring issues - it's amazing what spending more than £200m on a brand new frontline can do - but defensively they remain almost as bad as ever.

Only Sunderland have failed to find the net against United this term and even League Two club Grimsby scored twice. There are few signs of things improving either, with two goals conceded in each of their last three matches.

At a fair bit of odds-on, United should be avoided. Whether Everton have shown enough to be trusted to back at 7/2 is another matter.

man utd v everton

The Toffees beat struggling Fulham 2-0 before the international break, only their second win in eight matches. Things just haven't quite clicked into gear for David Moyes' men so far this season, but this is a great opportunity for them to upset the odds.

With goals (unsurprisingly) heavily fancied by the bookies it feels worth going against the grain.

Nine of Everton's 12 matches this season have seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS with eight of those dozen seeing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' land.

At respective 11/10 and 23/20 quotes I'm not rushing to back either, but combining each with EVERTON WIN OR DRAW (DOUBLE CHANCE) pays a respective 12/5 and 9/2 with bet365.

Rather than look for too much certainty from untrustworthy teams, playing the prices to small stakes is the way to go.

Odds correct at 1700 GMT (21/11/25)

