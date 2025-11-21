Monday Night Football tips: Manchester United vs Everton predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: MNF
0.5pt Everton win or draw (double chance) and under 2.5 goals at 12/5 (bet365)
0.5pt Everton win or draw (double chance) and both teams to score 'no' at 9/2 (bet365)
Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 BST
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Manchester United are still very much a work in progress.
Hailed as being "back" after three successive October wins, fortunate 2-2 draws away at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham have followed.
Ruben Amorim has certainly solved his team's goalscoring issues - it's amazing what spending more than £200m on a brand new frontline can do - but defensively they remain almost as bad as ever.
Only Sunderland have failed to find the net against United this term and even League Two club Grimsby scored twice. There are few signs of things improving either, with two goals conceded in each of their last three matches.
At a fair bit of odds-on, United should be avoided. Whether Everton have shown enough to be trusted to back at 7/2 is another matter.
The Toffees beat struggling Fulham 2-0 before the international break, only their second win in eight matches. Things just haven't quite clicked into gear for David Moyes' men so far this season, but this is a great opportunity for them to upset the odds.
With goals (unsurprisingly) heavily fancied by the bookies it feels worth going against the grain.
Nine of Everton's 12 matches this season have seen UNDER 2.5 GOALS with eight of those dozen seeing BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE 'NO' land.
At respective 11/10 and 23/20 quotes I'm not rushing to back either, but combining each with EVERTON WIN OR DRAW (DOUBLE CHANCE) pays a respective 12/5 and 9/2 with bet365.
Rather than look for too much certainty from untrustworthy teams, playing the prices to small stakes is the way to go.
Odds correct at 1700 GMT (21/11/25)
More from Sporting Life
- Fixtures, results and live scores
- Home of This Week's Acca
- Football and other sports tips
- Download the Sporting Life app
- Podcasts and video content
Safer gambling
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.