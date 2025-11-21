Monday Night Football tips: Manchester United vs Everton predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: MNF 0.5pt Everton win or draw (double chance) and under 2.5 goals at 12/5 (bet365) 0.5pt Everton win or draw (double chance) and both teams to score 'no' at 9/2 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: Monday, 20:00 BST TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Manchester United are still very much a work in progress. Hailed as being "back" after three successive October wins, fortunate 2-2 draws away at Nottingham Forest and Tottenham have followed.

Ruben Amorim has certainly solved his team's goalscoring issues - it's amazing what spending more than £200m on a brand new frontline can do - but defensively they remain almost as bad as ever. Only Sunderland have failed to find the net against United this term and even League Two club Grimsby scored twice. There are few signs of things improving either, with two goals conceded in each of their last three matches. At a fair bit of odds-on, United should be avoided. Whether Everton have shown enough to be trusted to back at 7/2 is another matter.