Monday Night Football tips: Everton vs Manchester City predictions, best bets and preview

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Pep Guardiola celebrates victory over Southampton

City are locked in a title battle with Arsenal, thus far pacing their season to perfection by winning 15 and drawing just three of their last 18 domestic matches to stay on track for a Premier League-FA Cup-Carabao Cup treble. But it is a mistake to believe this Manchester City, unlike Pep Guardiola's previous versions, are infallible. Championship club Southampton provided a stark reminder of that fact at Wembley last weekend by coming within a whisker of causing what would have been one of the biggest FA Cup semi-final shocks in history. And during this unbeaten sequence it has been in games where City were expected to waltz to victory that they have in fact slipped up - drawing at home to Nottingham Forest and away to West Ham and Tottenham. Even against Burnley in their most recent league outing they made hard work of it, riding their luck in the first half then spawning plenty of chances after the break before eventually seeing out a 1-0 win.