Monday Night Football tips: Everton vs Manchester City predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: MNF
1pt Everton to win at 13/2 (General)
1.5pts Draw at 4/1 (General)
Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday
TV: Sky Sports Main Event
Live odds, form and stats
Spare a thought for the Everton players in the dressing room with David Moyes last weekend.
As if it wasn't bad enough to concede a 100th-minute goal to lose the first Merseyside derby at Hill Dickinson Stadium a fortnight ago, they followed that up by losing at Moyes' former employers West Ham in the 92nd minute last weekend.
It may have halted the Toffees growing momentum in terms of results, but look beyond those moments and they are on a clear upward trajectory.
Since the end of February their only losses have come via last-gasp goals, with Arsenal's dramatic late win at The Emirates the only other time they have tasted defeat in the last two months (W3 D1 L3).
In an incredible tight Premier League table, those fine margins could ultimately be what costs Everton a place in Europe for next season, but that's for another day.
On Monday night they have more than enough to make Manchester City's life incredibly difficult, and you can be sure Moyes will have heightened his players' focus over the nine days since their late slip-up at London Stadium.
City are locked in a title battle with Arsenal, thus far pacing their season to perfection by winning 15 and drawing just three of their last 18 domestic matches to stay on track for a Premier League-FA Cup-Carabao Cup treble.
But it is a mistake to believe this Manchester City, unlike Pep Guardiola's previous versions, are infallible.
Championship club Southampton provided a stark reminder of that fact at Wembley last weekend by coming within a whisker of causing what would have been one of the biggest FA Cup semi-final shocks in history.
And during this unbeaten sequence it has been in games where City were expected to waltz to victory that they have in fact slipped up - drawing at home to Nottingham Forest and away to West Ham and Tottenham.
Even against Burnley in their most recent league outing they made hard work of it, riding their luck in the first half then spawning plenty of chances after the break before eventually seeing out a 1-0 win.
EVERTON fall into that same, awkward category, making them very much worth backing TO WIN alongside THE DRAW.
This can be backed in the win-draw (double chance) market at 17/10, but that is a vastly inferior price to taking the top price of 13/2 for a home win and 4/1 for the draw to appropriately balanced stakes.
For some added context, back in December when Arsenal were flying high at the top of the table Everton were just 9/2 to win at Hill Dickinson.
Odds correct at 16:00 BST (1/5/26)
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