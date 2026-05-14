Monday Night Football tips: Arsenal vs Burnley predictions, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: MNF 2pts Arsenal to win and under 3.5 goals at 6/5 (General) 1pt Kyle Walker to be carded at 18/5 (BetVictor) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Kick-off: 20:00 BST, Monday TV: Sky Sports Main Event Live odds, form and stats

Arsenal are generally priced at 1/11 to win against Burnley on Monday and 1/5 to win the Premier League title. They are currently two points ahead of Manchester City and with Pep Guardiola's side not in action until Tuesday, the Gunners could be five points clear by the time the Cityzens kick-off at red-hot Bournemouth. It’s not just Mikel Arteta’s two point cushion which makes them heavy favourites to win the league. The remaining fixtures are a factor and the Gunners run-in looks a lot easier than City’s. After the trip to the Cherries, Pep’s side host Aston Villa on the final day. Arsenal have this clash with the already relegated Clarets before a trip to Crystal Palace, the Eagles play in a European final three days later. There could still be some twists and turns yet though - these are unchartered waters for Arsenal after all.

Premier League title odds (Sky Bet) Arsenal - 1/5

- 1/5 Manchester City - 10/3 Odds correct at 15:00 BST (15/05/26)

The Gunners have reverted to the Arsenal of old recently, clinical and defensively sound. They are unbeaten since the defeat at the Etihad, winning four of the five games since with each of those victories accompanied by a clean sheet. Backing ARSENAL TO WIN to nil is a touch short but the odds-against quotes about the host to win and UNDER 3.5 GOALS is worth a bet. It’s clicked in 10 of Arsenal’s 14 home league wins, it landed in the reverse of this fixture and in 13 of the Clarets 23 top flight defeats this term.

KYLE WALKER is also worth a punt TO BE CARDED. He is 5/1 with 10Bet if you can get on but I’ll be tipping it at the 18/5 available with BetVictor and would back it at the 10/3 generally available. Walker has picked up nine cards in 33 starts this term, a cards per 90 average of 0.27. For context, he only picked up 24 top flight cards in eight seasons at Man City, which is an average of three per season. I can only assume the sudden influx is a combination of the drop down in level and aging legs. He’ll have his work cut out on Monday if he is opposing Eberechi Eze as expected. Plus, you have to assume Walker will be double keen to do his former side a favour and put a dent in Arsenal’s title hopes.