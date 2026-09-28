Monday best bets: Nations League tips for September 28 2026

Football betting tips: Nations League
19:45 - Belgium vs France
1.5pts Mika Godts 1+ shot on target and Maxim De Cuyper 1+ total shot double at 6/5 (Sky Bet)
19:45 - Sweden vs Poland
1.5pts Viktor Gyokeres to score anytime at 13/8 (Sky Bet)
0.5pt Gyokeres to score a hat-trick at 55/1 (Paddy Power)
Further tips to follow...
Belgium vs France
- Kick-off: Monday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
Both Belgium and France won their opening games away from home, the former in Italy and the latter in Turkiye. That sets this game up nicely, as the winner will take control of Group 1 in League A.
Belgium were more impressive in their win than Les Blues in Zinedine Zidane's debut, and came through the game unscathed which wasn't the case for Zizou's men with star man and captain Kylian Mbappe absent after picking up a knee injury after scoring his side's winner in Turkiye.
Les Bleus are still understandable odds-on favourites to win this game, but Belgium were fantastic in the first half in their first game under new management, with Mark van Bommel's men dismantling Italy, winning the shot count 14-5 and xG battle 2.39-0.32.
This could be quite a fun game with both attacks carrying plenty of firepower but defences questionable, but I think there is value in combining a couple of player props from Belgian's left hand side.
MIKA GODTS 1+ TOTAL SHOTS ON TARGET is the first part of the double. The young star, who has impressed in limited minutes for PSG after joining from Ajax this summer, was given the nod on the left-wing in the absence of Leandro Trossard last time out and he fired three shots, two on target and grabbed a goal.
Combining him with MAXIM DE CUYPER 1+ TOTAL SHOT gives us a 6/5 double that looks too big. The Brighton full-back has been shot happy for quite some time and landed the required shot against Italy.
The reason I'm excited about this bet is that France's right hand side is vulnerable in the fact that they don't quite track back as well as the left hand side, with Michael Olise and Rayan Cherki the culprits against Turkiye in letting left-back Ferdi Kadioglu get into scoring positions and take two shots with one hitting the target.
Sweden vs Poland
- Kick-off: Monday, 19:45 BST
- TV: Amazon Prime PPV
- Live odds, form and stats
VIKTOR GYOKERES and Alexander Isak were both on the scoresheet in Sweden's 2-1 win over Romania on Friday.
Graham Potter seems to have found a formula for getting the most from his star strikers, with them scoring 10 goals between them across Sweden's past nine games. Outside the World Cup it's eight in five.
It has been the case whether both are playing or not, as GYOKERES proved by firing the team to the World Cup with four goals across their two play-off games in March.
The onus will be on the Arsenal striker here after Isak was ruled out of the remainder of the international break through injury.
Over 2.5 goals is a general 4/6 for this meeting with Poland, a rematch of a dramatic 3-2 play-off final win settled by an 88th-minute strike from GYOKERES.
He is backed TO SCORE ANYTIME at 13/8, and while 2+ GOALS is 17/2, I'll leave that alone and just go for a HAT-TRICK at 55/1 as an extra bet.
Gyokeres bagged one against Ukraine in the World Cup play-off semi-final in March.
Odds correct at 10:00 BST (28/09/26)
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