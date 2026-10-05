Monday best bets: Nations League tips for October 5 2026

Northern Ireland vs Georgia

Kick-off: Monday, 19:45 BST

TV: BBC Three

Live odds, form and stats

Jake Osgathorpe

It's been a dream first half of the Nations League campaign for Northern Ireland. Three games in they are top of Group 2, winning two of an unbeaten three and are yet to concede a goal. One more win all but guarantees a top two finish and a chance of promotion to League A.

The data backs up the results too, with their defensive metrics particularly impressive. Across three games, two away from home, Michael O'Neill's side have allowed just 2.43 non-penalty expected goals, an average of 0.81 per game.

Georgia sit bottom of the group, still searching for a first win and a first goal, so the home win was tempting, but while the Northern Irish have been solid at the back, they have been pragmatic in their approach which has led to underwhelming attacking numbers (3.48 xGF - 1.16 per game).

For those that want to get the hosts onside, backing them in the Draw no Bet market at a general 7/10 would be the way to go given the fine margin nature of O'Neill's side.

Instead, we'll turn our attentions to what looks to be a set-piece mismatch in the hosts favour. Northern Ireland have scored three times from set-pieces in their three outings so far, with over half of their total xG coming from dead-ball situations (1.83).

As for Georgia, they conceded from a long throw against Northern Ireland in their opener, and shipped a huge 1.00 xG from set-pieces against Hungary last time out, with the Hungarian centre-backs combining for four shots.

Step forward, CIARON BROWN. Believe it or not, we can back Brown, who scored a brace against Ukraine, to have 1+ TOTAL SHOT at a mammoth 6/4 and that makes great appeal. With no Dan Ballard, he is the primary threat from dead-balls for the Irish.

He had two shots last time out, scoring with both, with his tally for the season already at three which is excellent for a defender, matching his tally from last season. At a whopping 18/1, he will be chanced TO SCORE ANYTIME as well.

We'll also cover the other big Northern Irish set-piece threat, just in case, by taking RUAIRI MCCONVILLE TO SCORE ANYTIME at 16/1. He had a shot last time out against Ukraine, is averaging 0.80 shots per 90 at Norwich and as already found the net once for the Canaries.