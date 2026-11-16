Monday best bets: Nations League tips for November 16 2026

Football betting tips: Nations League 17:00 - Iceland vs Luxembourg 2pts Andri Gudjohnsen to score anytime at 21/20 (Coral, Ladbrokes) 0.5pt Gudjohnsen to score 2+ goals at 11/2 (Coral, Ladbrokes, bet365) 17:00 - Lithuania vs Liechtenstein 2pts Liechtenstein under 1.5 corners at 13/10 (BOYLESports) 0.75pt Liechtenstein under 0.5 corners at 7/2 (bet365) 19:45 - Germany vs Netherlands 2pts Over 3.5 cards at 10/11 (Betfred) 0.75pt Jonathan Tah to be carded at 4/1 (bet365, William Hill) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Iceland vs Luxembourg Kick-off: Monday, 17:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Iceland are a win away from clinching automatic promotion from League C of the Nations League after a stellar campaign thus far, going unbeaten in five games with a goal difference of +11. They know a win secures top spot and while a draw likely will thanks to their superior goal difference over also unbeaten Estonia, Iceland won't want to take any chances, and against bottom side Luxembourg, should have no issues. The reverse fixture finished 3-0 and a similar scoreline should be expected, making the odds-against price for a red-hot ANDRI GUDJOHNSEN appeal greatly. Blackburn's striker has fired 10 goals already in the Championship, and after scoring in two of his three starts during the last international break, he warmed up for this finale by netting a hat-trick against Bulgaria in a 5-0 thrashing.

All told he's scored 15 times in 19 appearances for club and country this season, so against a Luxembourg side who are defensively vulnerable and leading the line for an Iceland team averaging 2.0 xGF per game in this competition, he looks a good price, and we'll also take him TO SCORE 2+ at 11/2. Gudjohnsen has bagged three braces or better in his last six starts for club and country, and a big plus for us is that he appears to be his nation's penalty taker having scored the opener against Bulgaria from the spot.

Lithuania vs Liechtenstein Kick-off: Monday, 17:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Yes, we are back again to the Liechtenstein well. So far they have delivered us a Zero Corner bet at 10/1 and an under 1.5 corner bet at 3/1, as the assessment of just how bad they are as a footballing nation proves bang on. They are ranked 207th in FIFA's world rankings, with their opponents in League D at 148th (Lithuania) and 127th. There is a gulf and it has shown. To make matters even worse all of the results and performances in this competition haven't mattered, they haven't been for anything other than national pride and wanting to win. That's because at the end of this Nations League campaign, all League D teams will be 'promoted' to League C ahead of the next edition of the tournament which will be making the groups bigger. Given that backdrop I see no reason to abandon the betting angle so we'll take LIECHTENSTEIN UNDER 1.5 CORNERS at 13/10 and the 7/2 for LIECHTENSTEIN NO CORNERS. The prices are skinnier than previous rounds, but rightly so. The minnows have seen under 1.5 corners in nine of their last 11 competitive international games, while the no corners has landed in six of those 11. Lithuania were dominant in the reverse fixture in Liechtenstein, limiting their hosts to just four shots, none on target and, most importantly, no corners. Across their two games against the higher-ranked Azerbaijan, Lithuania only conceded two corners too, which gives confidence that, at home, they can completely nullify their lowly-ranked visitors once again.

Germany vs Netherlands Kick-off: Monday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats Here we have a fascinating and important encounter for both teams. Germany head into the final game knowing that a win is their only realistic chance of advancing to the quarter-finals unless Greece lose to a hapless Serbia, in which case a point would be enough. In fact, a victory for Jurgen Klopp's men would see them top the group by virtue of a superior head-to-head record over the Netherlands, who currently sit top on 11 points and head to Berlin on the back of a 7-0 demolition of Greece.

Netherlands manager Xavi

A point would be enough to see the Dutch finish top, with the winner of the group guaranteed to avoid France, England and most likely Portugal in the quarter-finals. They could meet Spain though. Either way this should be a really good game with plenty at stake. CARDS could be the way in, with OVER 3.5 CARDS getting the nod at 10/11. The referee here is Swede Glenn Nyberg who is a decent enough appointment, but I like this bet due to the styles of the two teams and the fact there appears to be some real needle between these nations. Both like to play on the front foot and we know Germany under Klopp will be high-energy in their pressing which does lead to fouls. The fact they have to win should mean they take a few more chances which could backfire.

Germany head coach Jurgen Klopp