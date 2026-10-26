Monday best bets: Ligue 1 tips for 26 October 2026

PSG vs Lyon

Kick-off: Sunday, 19:30 GMT

TV: Amazon Prime PPV

Live odds, form and stats

PSG have a rash of injuries to contend with but should still be strong enough to beat Lyon on Sunday night.

The Ligue 1 champions were at their coruscating beat in defeating Barcelona 4-2 in the Champions League on Tuesday but their magnificent victory came at a cost.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia suffered an ACL injury that has ruled him out for the rest of the season. Marquinhos and Ousmane Dembele were handed fitness setbacks that mean they will be missing this weekend, while Nuno Mendes - already absent vs Barcelona - remains sidelined.

As a result, PSG will be deeply under-strength this weekend. Mika Godts is likely to replace Kvaratskhelia but the summer signing has yet to impress since arriving from Ajax. Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Hernandez are tipped to deputise in defence.

The loss of Dembele is arguably the least serious of the lot: understudy FERRAN TORRES is PSG’s seven-goal top scorer in all competitions with a strike rate of a goal every 84 minutes.

PSG are a short enough price to win, while Lyon are 11/2. Opposing the hosts because some of their big names are missing would be a mistake: PSG could field an entire ‘B’ team and still beat any other Ligue 1 side.

With PSG scoring freely and depleted in defence, I’d like to back high goals. The market does not allow for this with both teams to score and over 3.5 goals unappealing.

Instead, turn your attention to Ferran Torres. He managed two shots on target from three attempts in 75 minutes on the pitch against Barcelona.

He has also hit the target with six of 12 attempts in Ligue 1. Given his sharp form, plus the fact that Dembele's injury leaves the way open for him to play a central role, he is worth backing TO SCORE ANYTIME at 23/20.