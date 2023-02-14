Age: 25

Position: Forward

Club: Ajax

Country: Ghana

Several attackers have made the jump from the Eredivisie to the Premier League this season. Manchester United's Antony was the most expensive of the lot, Luis Sinisterra, Cody Gakpo and most recently, Noni Madueke have all followed the Brazil international.

The next player who could soon be a hot property is Ajax attacker Mohammed Kudus. The Ghana international has eight goals and one assist in the Eredivisie this season and continues to impress at the age of 22.

Kudus has struggled previously for minutes due to injuries and lack of a clear role in the Ajax side for him, last season he had just one goal and one assist. Fast forward to this season, however, and he is in a far better situation.

Kudus' eight goals this season have come an xG of 7.13 according to Infogol, which points to a consistency in his scoring and not a great deal of over/under performance in his numbers.

A smaller sample size of just over 1000 minutes does affect his metrics slightly, however, his underlying figures remain hugely impressive.

He has averaged 3.41 shots per95 in the Eredivisie, consistently finding himself in good positions in the box, as evidenced by his excellent xG of 0.64 per95. When given the freedom of the final third to exploit opposition spaces, Kudus is able to threaten defences in several ways.