MLS tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Week 23 picks

1pt Double: Columbus Crew draw no bet and St Louis City draw no bet at 6/4 (William Hill)

Toronto FC v St Louis City

A mismatch between one club in dire straits and one in form.

Toronto have managed just three wins in the league this season and are without one in their last seven.

ST LOUIS have as many wins in their last three games as Toronto have had all season.

They also come into the game with no major changes expected and without any injuries while Toronto are missing talismanic striker Lorenzo Insigne, further compounding their need for a goal.