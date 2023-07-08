MLS tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Week 23 picks

The MLS season is well underway, and our tipster has scoured this weekend's fixtures to select their best bets.
2pt St Louis City draw no bet at 4/5 (William Hill)
1pt Double: Columbus Crew draw no bet and St Louis City draw no bet at 6/4 (William Hill)
A mismatch between one club in dire straits and one in form.
Toronto have managed just three wins in the league this season and are without one in their last seven.
ST LOUIS have as many wins in their last three games as Toronto have had all season.
They also come into the game with no major changes expected and without any injuries while Toronto are missing talismanic striker Lorenzo Insigne, further compounding their need for a goal.
Columbus are on a run of seven games unbeaten and are closing in on a top-four finish in the Eastern Conference.
The Crew's home form has been superb, with five straight wins.
New York City have drawn six of their last seven and are struggling to get wins on the board.
Given New York's ability to shut teams out but not close out games, I'm happy to DOUBLE an admittedly short price on COLUMBUS DRAW NO BET (1.36) with the same selection on ST LOUIS.
Odds correct at 1100 BST (8/7/23)
