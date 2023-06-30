Sporting Life
MLS tips

MLS tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Week 22 picks

By MLS tipster
10:05 · FRI June 30, 2023

The MLS season is well underway, and our tipster has scoured this weekend's fixtures to select their best bets.

Football betting tips: MLS

1.5pts New York Red Bulls +0.0 First Half Handicap v Columbus Crew at 7/5 (bet365)

1.5pts Real Salt Lake +0.25 handicap v Toronto FC at 51/50 at (bet365)

1pt Brian Gutierrez to be carded in Orlando City v Chicago Fire at 15/4 (bet365)

Columbus Crew v New York Red Bulls

Colombus are an explosive team at home with a huge goal output but the New York Red Bulls had an excellent win at home to Atlanta which means they’ll be confident going into this one.

Now their scoring troubles seem to have dissipated, they can rely on one of the best defences in the league to shut out the home side.

I like the look of the RED BULLS +0.0 FIRST HALF HANDICAP, which pays as a win if they lead going into the break and a refund of your stake if the scores are level.

Toronto FC v Real Salt Lake

Although Toronto have lost just one league match at home this season, they’ve only won three of those 10 games and are facing the best road side in the division.

Toronto's struggle for goals, averaging a paltry 0.85 xGF per game, means Real salt Lake have a good chance of sneaking a result here.

There are generous odds for an away win, but Toronto’s ability to shut out teams means taking REAL SALT LAKE +0.25 HANDICAP is the recommended play.

This means if the game ends in a draw we get a half win, and if Salt Lake do get the victory we get a full pay out.

Orlando City v Chicago Fire

At the time of writing, the overall cards line isn’t available but the game promises cards with a 70% hit rate on both teams having 2+ cards.

So alternatively, a player of interest would be BRIAN GUTIERREZ TO BE CARDED, especially if he starts up against Ian Torres.

I think the odds are more generous than his chances, potentially with him up against Torres who can switch flanks and has had his opposite number booked in 4 of his last 6 games.

Odds correct at 0935 BST (30/06/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

