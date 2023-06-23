MLS tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Week 21 picks

The MLS season is well underway, and our tipster has scoured this weekend's fixtures to select their best bets, including a speculative 40/1 punt.

Columbus Crew v Nashville Kick-off time: 00:30 BST, Sunday

Columbus Crew v Nashville Kick-off time: 00:30 BST, Sunday

Columbus Crew Evs | Draw 5/2 | Nashville SC 12/5 A fun bet of sorts on this game. We have the best First Half side in the division against the best Second Half side which indicates it could be a topsy turvy game. I'm taking small positions on the HALF-TIME/FULL-TIME markets, looking for one of the teams leading at the break and the other winning the match.

We can get prices of 25/1 and 40/1 for the flip-flop.

DC United v Cincinnati Kick-off time: 00:30 BST, Sunday

DC United v Cincinnati Kick-off time: 00:30 BST, Sunday

DC United 6/5 | Draw 5/2 | Cincinnati 19/10 The first fixture which immediately grabbed my attention this weekend was this one. DC United have only won two of their last eight home league games and Cincinnati have lost just once all season, sitting eight points clear of Nashville in the Eastern Conference with a game in hand. Both sides have injury issues and the internationals from last week may have an effect, but I still can't look past Cincinnati to win at odds of 11/5 which seem far too generous. If you wanted to play it safer, you could take them on the draw no bet market at 11/8 and I'll be advising both.