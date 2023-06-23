MLS tips, best bets, predictions and previews: Week 21 picks

The MLS season is well underway, and our tipster has scoured this weekend's fixtures to select their best bets, including a speculative 40/1 punt.
2pts Under 3.5 Goals and Over 3.5 Cards in Austin v Houston Dynamo at 51/50 (BetVictor)
1.5pts Cincinnati to beat DC United (Draw no Bet) at 11/8 (Betfred)
1pt Cincinnati to beat DC United at 11/5 (General)
0.25pt Columbus Crew/Nashville Half-Time/Full-Time at 40/1 (BetVictor, Coral)
0.25pt Nashville/Columbus Crew Half-Time/Full-Time at 25/1 (Coral)
A fun bet of sorts on this game.
We have the best First Half side in the division against the best Second Half side which indicates it could be a topsy turvy game.
I’m taking small positions on the HALF-TIME/FULL-TIME markets, looking for one of the teams leading at the break and the other winning the match.
We can get prices of 25/1 and 40/1 for the flip-flop.
The first fixture which immediately grabbed my attention this weekend was this one.
DC United have only won two of their last eight home league games and Cincinnati have lost just once all season, sitting eight points clear of Nashville in the Eastern Conference with a game in hand.
Both sides have injury issues and the internationals from last week may have an effect, but I still can’t look past Cincinnati to win at odds of 11/5 which seem far too generous.
If you wanted to play it safer, you could take them on the draw no bet market at 11/8 and I’ll be advising both.
Another Texan derby on the cards this weekend and this bet is a little more speculative but still grounded in some solid data.
A searing heatwave is sweltering the state at the moment and although conditions will be milder going into the evening, this could still influence how the game is played out.
The City rivalry, as well as the heat, might lead to cards flying and a slower paced game.
I’m combing the two with UNDER 3.5 GOALS AND OVER 3.5 CARDS in a bet-builder.
Odds correct at 1110 BST (23/06/23)
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.