1pt Atlanta to win and BTTS v New York City at 5/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair)

Atlanta United v New York City

The team from the big apple were saved by a big goal in the last minute at home to Columbus Crew to scrape a point.

However, there’s still inherent problems with the team and they’ve picked up just three points from their last five games with no win to show for it.

Atlanta have been free scoring but also rather leaky at the back, with two 3-3 draws in their last five games along with a 3-1 victory over DC United.

With New York City’s recent troubles and Atlanta’s raucous home support, this could be an entertaining game.

Taking ATLANTA TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals at the odds and is my pick.