The MLS season is well on it's way, and our tipster has scoured Thursday's early morning slate to select their best bets.
1.5pt Montreal 0.0 1st Half Asian Handicap v Nashville at 10/11 (bet365)
1pt Atlanta to win and BTTS v New York City at 5/2 (Sky Bet, Betfair)
0.5pt Hany Mukhtar (Nashville) to score first v Montreal at 9/2 (bet365)
The team from the big apple were saved by a big goal in the last minute at home to Columbus Crew to scrape a point.
However, there’s still inherent problems with the team and they’ve picked up just three points from their last five games with no win to show for it.
Atlanta have been free scoring but also rather leaky at the back, with two 3-3 draws in their last five games along with a 3-1 victory over DC United.
With New York City’s recent troubles and Atlanta’s raucous home support, this could be an entertaining game.
Taking ATLANTA TO WIN AND BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE appeals at the odds and is my pick.
Fresh off the back of a wonderful hat-trick last week, Nashville’s Hany Mukhtar will be full of confidence of extending his golden boot credentials going into this match.
However, the metrics suggest this could be a low-scoring game. Only 34% of games involving these two sides have gone Over 2.5 Goals, compared to a league average of 52%.
Montreal’s home form has been excellent with five wins in their last five home games and Nashville are currently unbeaten in their last four away games.
Interestingly, MONTREAL have kept a first half clean sheet in all of their home games this season, and based on that I think there’s value in backing them 0.0 ASIAN 1ST HALF HANDICAP, where you would get your stake back if the first half ends in a draw and a nice winner should they lead going into the break.
If it does end up going the other way, I can certainly see HANY MUKHTAR SCORING FIRST. Odds of 5/1 seem very generous based on his current form and the threat that Nashville will pose on the break.
Odds correct at 1800 BST (20/06/23)
