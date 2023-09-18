Milan vs Newcastle betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

Football betting tips: Champions League 1.5pts Anthony Gordon to be carded at 7/2 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Newcastle head to the San Siro on Tuesday in their first Champions League game since 2003. Shay Given, Gary Speed, Alan Shearer and Titus Bramble lined up for the Magpies last UCL match, a 3-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen. Eddie Howe’s side ended a run of three straight defeats with a 1-0 win over Brentford at the weekend. Callum Wilson grabbed the only goal of the game via the spot.

Milan’s perfect start to the Serie A season was ended by city rivals Inter in emphatic style, a 5-1 defeat. Stefano Pioli will be expecting a big reaction on Tuesday evening.

What are the best bets?

Anthony Gordon's contests the decision to book him

Anthony Gordon's contests the decision to book him

ANTHONY GORDON picked up his fourth booking of the season in stoppage time against Brentford at the weekend. A feat made even more impressive as he has only started five games. Gordon has been 3/1 TO BE SHOWN A CARD the last two weekends, for Newcastle's trip to Milan he has drifted to 7/2 which is simply too large to turn down. The Magpies winger has picked up more cards in his career (19) then he has scored or assisted goals (17), and he looks primed to add another to his collection at the San Siro. Gordon's track record is great, the occasion is massive and the opposition are Italian which always helps but the sweetener is the official. Spaniard José María Sánchez Martínez takes charge of this clash and he has dished out 37 yellows and a red card in seven appearances this season. On the continent, he has brandished eight cards in three Champions League appearances and 22 in two international games.

BuildABet @ 22/1 Both teams to score

Anthony Gordon to be shown a card

Sandro Tonali 2+ shots

Sandro Tonali in action for Newcastle

Sandro Tonali returns to Milan for the first time since leaving the club he claimed he wanted to capitain. The midfielder is not notorious for his offensive output, he is however one of the few Newcastle players with experience in this competition. With the added motivation of returning to his former employers, Tonali could rack up the shots. Score prediction: Mian 1-1 Newcastle (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

Teams news

Eddie Howe salutes the Newcastle fans

Pioli may shuffle his deck after the thumping at the weekend. Fikayo Tomori was unavailable but should return at the heart of defence here. Joe Willock and Emil Krafth are unavailable for the visitors. Joelinton also remains a doubt after picking up a knee injury during international duty. Sean Longstaff should start in midfield alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali.

Predicted line-ups Milan: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Kjaer, Hernandez; Reijnders, Krunic, Loftus-Cheek; Chukwueze, Giroud, Leao Newcastle: Pope; Trippier, Schar, Botman, Burn; Longstaff, Tonali, Guimaraes; Gordon, Isak, Barnes