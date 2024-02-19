Mike Dodds replaces Michael Beale at Sunderland

Replacing the former Rangers boss is assistant Mike Dodds, who has been appointed interim head-coach. Dodds previously took charge of the first-team after Tony Mowbray was sacked, guiding the side to back-to-back victories in the Sky Bet EFL Championship. Now the 37-year-old Englishman has been entrusted to see out the rest of the season following Beale's exit.

