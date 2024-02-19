Sporting Life
Mike Dodds

Mike Dodds replaces Michael Beale at Sunderland

By Sporting Life
17:19 · MON February 19, 2024

Replacing the former Rangers boss is assistant Mike Dodds, who has been appointed interim head-coach.

Dodds previously took charge of the first-team after Tony Mowbray was sacked, guiding the side to back-to-back victories in the Sky Bet EFL Championship.

Now the 37-year-old Englishman has been entrusted to see out the rest of the season following Beale's exit.

Sunderland's sporting director Kristjaan Speakman said: "We are disappointed that Michael is leaving Sunderland AFC.

"Our desire is to improve and unfortunately that hasn’t been evident, as such we take full accountability and feel that acting decisively is in the best interests of the Club."

The Black Cats lost back-to-back games in the Championship against Birmingham City and Huddersfield recently, proving to be Beale's final straw.

Speakman added: "This has been a difficult few months for Michael, who leaves with our best wishes for the future.

"Our focus is now on the players and supporting Mike Dodds in the remaining games to ensure we achieve the highest possible league finish. We will be updating our supporters further as and when significant developments are made."

Dodds will return to the touchline first when Sunderland take on Swansea City in the Championship.

