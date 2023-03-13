Middlesbrough welcome Stoke in the Championship on Tuesday evening. James Cantrill previews the game, picking out his best bet.
2pts Chuba Akpom anytime goalscorer at 6/4 (bet365)
Burnley made it 19 wins from their last 24 league games on Saturday extending their run at the top of the Championship table to 13 points, making their return to the top flight appear a formality.
The race for second automatic spot is far from over though.
Sheffield United began the weekend seven points clear of Middlesbrough, however, defeat at home to Luton and a victory for Michael Carrick's side in South Wales saw Boro reduce the gap to four points.
Momentum is with the Teessiders.
No second tier side has won more points than them this calendar year (27), with Carrick’s tenure averaging 2.3 points per game.
They came from behind to beat Swansea 1-3 to secure their seventh win over their last eight games.
Three points is not the only thing becoming synonymous with this Middlesbrough side, goals are as well.
Since Carrick took the reins, no side in the division has found the net more times (45) and the rejuvenated CHUBA AKPOM has had a hand in 42% of them.
The frontman wrapped up their latest victory with a spot kick, taking his domestic tally to 22 for the season, a figure only Erling Haaland can best in England’s top four divisions.
It’s funny how quickly things can change in football. After reporting late to pre-season, the former Arsenal man was made to train with the under-21’s.
It looked like his time in the north east would finish with a whimper, only managing to muster a measly five goals in 40 appearances.
Even at the restart, he was 33/1 finish as Championship top goalscorer.
His 23 goals in all competitions this season make up 36% of his career tally and with the form he is in backing him to SCORE ANYTIME is the play.
Score prediction: Middlesbrough 3-1 Stoke (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)
