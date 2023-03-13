Burnley made it 19 wins from their last 24 league games on Saturday extending their run at the top of the Championship table to 13 points, making their return to the top flight appear a formality.

The race for second automatic spot is far from over though.

Sheffield United began the weekend seven points clear of Middlesbrough, however, defeat at home to Luton and a victory for Michael Carrick's side in South Wales saw Boro reduce the gap to four points.

Momentum is with the Teessiders.

No second tier side has won more points than them this calendar year (27), with Carrick’s tenure averaging 2.3 points per game.

They came from behind to beat Swansea 1-3 to secure their seventh win over their last eight games.