Boro

Middlesbrough v Norwich tips: Championship best bets and preview

By James Cantrill
18:36 · WED April 12, 2023

Middlesbrough welcome Norwich in a huge game at the top of the Championship on Friday. James Cantrill picks out his best bet.

Football betting tips: Championship

2.5pts Both Teams to Score at 8/11 (Betfair)

The Riverside plays host to a huge clash at the top end of the Championship as Middlesbrough host Norwich.

After an uptick in results following the appointment of David Wagner, the Canaries form has flatlined, picking up five points from the last 18 available.

This has seen them drop out of the play-off spots, sitting one point behind sixth-placed Blackburn, though victory on Friday evening would hoist them up to fifth.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Saturday

TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Middlesbrough 10/11 | Draw 13/5 | Norwich 29/10

WHAT IS EXPECTED GOALS? USE xG TO INCREASE PROFITS IN FOOTBALL BETTING

Micheal Carrick’s Middlesbrough have been relentless since the rookie manager took the reins at the Riverside, their form is beginning to falter now though.

Boro headed to Huddersfield at the start of the month three points off the second automatic spot, and with promotion rivals Sheffield United away at Norwich they looked primed to leapfrog the Blades.

The Tynesiders led at the break, and with all square at Carrow Road, it looked like as though Boro would move within striking distance.

Neil Warnock’s Huddersfield scored four in 20 minutes, Sheff United edged to victory, extending the gap between the clubs to six points.

That defeat against the Terriers could prove to be a pivotal moment in the race for promotion come the end of the season.

It was the start of a run of three games without a win for Boro, who have since lost to league leaders Burnley and drawn with Bristol City.

Goals are always plentiful though, 13 were scored over that period, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE clicking in each.

Carrick’s open, expansive style makes for great viewing but does leave his side vulnerable defensively, particularly in transition.

Boro

In the 25 league games he has overseen, Boro have shipped 29 goals and an xGA per game of 1.20.

Norwich are amidst a bit of a barren spell in front of goal, finding the net just three times over their last nine hours of league football.

The Canaries should get chances in the North East, 64% of Boro opponents have had at least one ‘big chance’ (xG greater than 0.35) since Carrick took charge.

Middlesbrough v Norwich best bets and score prediction

  • 2.5pts Both Teams to Score at 8/11 (Betfair)

Score prediction: Middlesbrough 2-2 Norwich (Sky Bet odds: 12/1)

Odds correct at 1530 BST (12/04/23)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at

