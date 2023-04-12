Middlesbrough welcome Norwich in a huge game at the top of the Championship on Friday. James Cantrill picks out his best bet.

The Riverside plays host to a huge clash at the top end of the Championship as Middlesbrough host Norwich. After an uptick in results following the appointment of David Wagner, the Canaries form has flatlined, picking up five points from the last 18 available. This has seen them drop out of the play-off spots, sitting one point behind sixth-placed Blackburn, though victory on Friday evening would hoist them up to fifth.

Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Saturday TV channel: Sky Sports Main Event

Micheal Carrick's Middlesbrough have been relentless since the rookie manager took the reins at the Riverside, their form is beginning to falter now though. Boro headed to Huddersfield at the start of the month three points off the second automatic spot, and with promotion rivals Sheffield United away at Norwich they looked primed to leapfrog the Blades. The Tynesiders led at the break, and with all square at Carrow Road, it looked like as though Boro would move within striking distance. Neil Warnock's Huddersfield scored four in 20 minutes, Sheff United edged to victory, extending the gap between the clubs to six points. That defeat against the Terriers could prove to be a pivotal moment in the race for promotion come the end of the season. It was the start of a run of three games without a win for Boro, who have since lost to league leaders Burnley and drawn with Bristol City. Goals are always plentiful though, 13 were scored over that period, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE clicking in each. Carrick's open, expansive style makes for great viewing but does leave his side vulnerable defensively, particularly in transition.

In the 25 league games he has overseen, Boro have shipped 29 goals and an xGA per game of 1.20. Norwich are amidst a bit of a barren spell in front of goal, finding the net just three times over their last nine hours of league football. The Canaries should get chances in the North East, 64% of Boro opponents have had at least one ‘big chance’ (xG greater than 0.35) since Carrick took charge.