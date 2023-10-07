Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results icon
Football Fixtures And Results icon
Racecards Icon
football icon|
Football
Scores & Fixtures
Tips
Tables
Transfer Centre
Fantasy Football
Features
News
Vidiprinter
Latest Odds
Middlesbrough's Isaiah Jones celebrates

Middlesbrough hammer Sunderland in Tees-Wear derby

By Sporting Life
14:42 · SAT October 07, 2023

Middlesbrough dispatched of rivals Sunderland with ease in the Tees-Wear derby, winning 4-0 at the Stadium of Light.

The game was goalless at half time but a second yellow card for Dan Neil just before the break meant Tony Mowbray's side had to play with ten men for the remainder of the match.

Middlesbrough made the most of a man advantage in the second half, scoring four goals without reply in enemy territory.

Sam Greenwood opened the scoring before Matt Crooks quickly added a second goal for the visitors.

Man of the match Isaiah Jones scored Boro's third and Marcus Forss netted late to add to Sunderland's misery.

The win lifted Michael Carrick's in-form team further up the table and onto 14 points, just five behind their local rivals after this fiery derby.

More from Sporting Life

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ FOOTBALL

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

FOOTBALL TIPS