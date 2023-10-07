Middlesbrough hammer Sunderland in Tees-Wear derby

Middlesbrough dispatched of rivals Sunderland with ease in the Tees-Wear derby, winning 4-0 at the Stadium of Light.
The game was goalless at half time but a second yellow card for Dan Neil just before the break meant Tony Mowbray's side had to play with ten men for the remainder of the match.
Middlesbrough made the most of a man advantage in the second half, scoring four goals without reply in enemy territory.
Sam Greenwood opened the scoring before Matt Crooks quickly added a second goal for the visitors.
Man of the match Isaiah Jones scored Boro's third and Marcus Forss netted late to add to Sunderland's misery.
The win lifted Michael Carrick's in-form team further up the table and onto 14 points, just five behind their local rivals after this fiery derby.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.