Michael Duff sacked by Huddersfield following Bristol Rovers defeat

The club has appointed Academy manager Jon Worthington interim head coach for the rest of the season.

Duff’s departure comes following the Terriers’ 1-0 defeat to Bristol Rovers on Saturday, meaning they fall just outside of the play-off places.

The loss was Huddersfield’s fourth in their last five games and they are now two points outside of the top six.

Duff had been in charge of the team for 10 months, having been appointed as head coach in May 2024 on a three-year deal following the club’s relegation to the third tier.

Huddersfield owner and chairman Kevin Nagle told the club website: “This is not a decision that I have taken lightly.

“I really like Michael as a person and I know how diligently he has worked for the club since he was appointed as head coach in the summer, so we’ve all been desperate for him to succeed.

“However, our results on the pitch since the turn of the year have simply not been good enough.

“It is true that we’ve had an unprecedented injury situation to contend with, particularly recently, but I believe that the resources we have available are capable of more than the four wins we’ve registered in our last 15 games.

“I feel we must make this change now to reignite our challenge for promotion. I want to thank Michael, and I wish him all the best for the future.”

Former Huddersfield captain Worthington had previously taken temporary charge of the team between January and February 2024 and his first game at the helm comes against relegation-threatened Crawley next Saturday.

He told the club website: “Huddersfield is my club and I’m honoured to be coaching the first team between now and the end of the season.

“We have 10 important matches to come with plenty of points remaining to play for and every possibility still open to us.

“As it is each day, my full focus and energy will be spent doing whatever I possibly can to help our club be the best version of itself.

“In that time, my goal is to repay the faith and trust that Kevin Nagle, (CEO) Jake Edwards and (sporting director) Mark Cartwright have shown in me and give Town supporters pride in their team and club. See you all at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday afternoon.”