Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts BTTS double in Villa vs Brighton & Spurs vs Liverpool at 11/10 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts BTTS & Over 2.5 goals Heidenheim vs Union Berlin at 5/4 (Sky Bet) 2.5pts BTTS & Over 2.5 goals in Wrexham vs Crewe at 11/10 (Sky Bet)

Aston Villa vs Brighton & Tottenham vs Liverpool Kick-off times: Saturday 12:30

TV channels: TNT Sports 1 (Villa v Brighton) and Sky Sports Main Event (Spurs v Liverpool)

Villa 29/20 | Draw 14/5 | Brighton 8/5

Spurs 2/1 | Draw 29/10 | Liverpool 23/20 Brighton became the first non-'Big Six' team since Charlton in 2005/06 to win five of their first six matches of a Premier League season after overcoming Bournemouth last weekend. Roberto De Zerbi’s group are the division’s top goalscorers and also boast the league’s highest Expected Goals (xG) output since the Italian was appointed 12 months ago. Albion are bound to be tested on Saturday with Aston Villa excelling on home soil under Unai Emery. The Villans have tabled nine successive EPL triumphs in front of their own supporters, a run that included a 2-1 triumph over Brighton at the back end of last season. Rather than back either side, goals look the obvious solution. Villa are averaging 2.13 home goals per game under Emery, scoring in all 15 and striking twice or more in 11 of those 15 Villa Park fixtures. Meanwhile, Brighton have seen BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE bank in 15 of 18 away days under De Zerbi, firing a solitary blank and managing just two shutouts.

Elsewhere, Tottenham’s tussle with Liverpool promises plenty. Spurs’ received plenty of warranted praise for their north London derby efforts and Ange Postecoglou’s side will be eager to enhance their burgeoning reputation with another eye-catching performance in front of their home supporters on Saturday. Tottenham have scored at least twice in all six of their opening Premier League encounters and should be given opportunities against a Liverpool team that’s delivered successful BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE selections in five of their six EPL contests. The Reds have also notched two goals or more in five of those fixtures and so both sides will expect to oblige. CLICK HERE to back the Both Teams to Score double with Sky Bet

Heidenheim vs Union Berlin Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 21/10 | Draw 5/2 | Away 6/5 The Bundesliga – Europe’s highest-scoring major league – has been great fun to follow in the embryonic stages of the season. Germany’s top flight is averaging a huge 3.64 goals per-game with 73% of encounters beating the Over 2.5 Goals line, 53% of fixtures featuring four strikes or more and 64% of outings seeing both sides net. Two of the chief protagonists now go head-to-head as newly-promoted Heidenheim host Union Berlin at the Voith-Arena on Saturday. Collectively, the duo has seen Over 2.5 Goals click in eight of their 10 combined encounters, with seven of those showdowns also banking in the Both Teams To Score column as neither side has yet managed a clean sheet. I’m therefore keen to support BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE & OVER 2.5 GOALS at 5/4 with Sky Bet's exclusive boost for this column. CLICK HERE to back Both Teams to Score and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet

Bundesliga debutants Heidenheim have conceded multiple strikes to all five of their opponents, four of which generated an Expected Goals (xG) tally of 2.95 or above. Despite those desperate defensive numbers, FCH have managed to score in four of their opening five fixtures, notching twice or more in three of those matches. Union kicked off their campaign with back-to-back 4-1 triumphs, yet the capital club have since sunk to three successive Bundesliga defeats, shipping multiple goals in each. Urs Fischer’s group have kept only five shutouts in 19 away days going back to the beginning of 2022/23.