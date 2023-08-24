Football betting tips: Weekend 3pts Botafogo win & Under 4.5 Goals vs Bahia at evs (Sky Bet)

2.5pts Over 2.5 goals & BTTS in Bournemouth vs Spurs at evs (Sky Bet)

2.5pts Tromso Double Chance vs Sarpsborg at evs (Sky Bet)

Bournemouth v Tottenham Kick-off time: 12:30 BST, Saturday

TV Channel: TNT Sport 1

Home 13/5 | Draw 29/10 | Away 10/11 Bournemouth and Tottenham played out 3-2 thrillers in both of last season’s Premier League meetings, and a similarly entertaining encounter could be in the offing in Saturday’s early kick-off. OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE stands-out at a boosted even money with Sky Bet and should give us a good run on Saturday lunchtime. CLICK HERE to back Over 2.5 Goals and Both teams to score with Sky Bet The two teams have started 2023/24 under new management with both bosses' eager to overhaul the style of their predecessor. Bournemouth have picked up a solitary point from fixtures against West Ham and Liverpool, though the Cherries showcased their high-octane approach under Andoni Iraola in a spirited display in defeat at Anfield. Their opening outings have already averaged a bulbous 3.41 expected goals (xG) per-game with a total of nine 'big chances' fashioned.

Bournemouth's new manager Andoni Iraola

Tottenham played out an enjoyable 2-2 draw with Brentford before catching the eye with a 2-0 triumph over Manchester United last weekend. Spurs have averaged 63% of the ball under Ange Postecoglou - a significant increase from the Antonio Conte era - with matches retuning a chunky 3.65 xG. Overall, 12 'big chances' have been created. With the two teams taking a front-foot approach, goals should be on the agenda. The duo have each found the back of the net across their first four collective fixtures, with Both Teams To Score banking on three occasions. Spurs are without a shutout on their league travels since January, with Bournemouth managing just one as hosts since November.

Sarpsborg vs Tromso Kick-off time: 17:00 BST, Saturday

Home 19/20 | Draw 13/5 | Away 12/5 Tromso overachieved to pocket a top-half Eliteserien finish in 2022 and the Arctic outfit are once again making headlines in Norway with Gaute Helstrup’s group defying the data to sit third, only five points off the top. The Gutan have posted four successive league victories, including a ruthless disposition of table-toppers Bodo/Glimt in their own backyard. After 18 rounds of action, Tromso have suffered only three defeats (W12-D3-L3) and can call upon the top-flight’s strongest defensive record as only three league rivals have managed to net more than a solitary strike against Helstrup’s charges. Now the plucky underdogs look well worth supporting when travelling to Sarpsborg on Saturday. TROMSO DOUBLE CHANCE pays a boosted even money with Sky Bet and should be shorter. The visitors have posted an incredibly impressive W6-D1-L1 on their travels, silencing four of their hosts and only failing to notch themselves once. CLICK HERE to back Tromso or Draw (double chance) with Sky Bet Sarpsborg are an erratic bunch, returning W2-D0-L5 in their past seven outings. Three of the hosts’ four home triumphs arrived against bottom-five outfits – the hosts have managed only W1-D1-L4 when welcoming the top-11, shipping twice or more on four occasions, suggesting they’re overvalued by the market coming into the weekend.

Botafogo vs Bahia Kick-off time: 20:00 BST, Sunday

Home 8/13 | Draw 11/4 | Away 17/4 Passing the midway point in Brazil’s Serie A season, Botafogo are enjoying a remarkable 11-point lead (W15-D3-L2) at the top of the table. The league leaders are unbeaten in 11 (W8-D3-L0), have already recorded 12 clean sheets from 20 outings, conceding only 11 goals in total, and boast a flawless home record (W10-D0-L0). Even the mid-season departure of highly-rated head coach Luis Castro to Al Nassr failed to derail Fogo’s campaign with former Wolves boss Bruno Lage keeping O Glorioso well on track to a first Campeonato crown since 1995.

Botafogo are flying high in Brazil's Serie A