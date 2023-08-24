3pts Botafogo win & Under 4.5 Goals vs Bahia at evs (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Over 2.5 goals & BTTS in Bournemouth vs Spurs at evs (Sky Bet)
2.5pts Tromso Double Chance vs Sarpsborg at evs (Sky Bet)
Members Extra also gives access to:
Bournemouth and Tottenham played out 3-2 thrillers in both of last season’s Premier League meetings, and a similarly entertaining encounter could be in the offing in Saturday’s early kick-off. OVER 2.5 GOALS & BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE stands-out at a boosted even money with Sky Bet and should give us a good run on Saturday lunchtime.
The two teams have started 2023/24 under new management with both bosses' eager to overhaul the style of their predecessor.
Bournemouth have picked up a solitary point from fixtures against West Ham and Liverpool, though the Cherries showcased their high-octane approach under Andoni Iraola in a spirited display in defeat at Anfield. Their opening outings have already averaged a bulbous 3.41 expected goals (xG) per-game with a total of nine 'big chances' fashioned.
Tottenham played out an enjoyable 2-2 draw with Brentford before catching the eye with a 2-0 triumph over Manchester United last weekend. Spurs have averaged 63% of the ball under Ange Postecoglou - a significant increase from the Antonio Conte era - with matches retuning a chunky 3.65 xG. Overall, 12 'big chances' have been created.
With the two teams taking a front-foot approach, goals should be on the agenda. The duo have each found the back of the net across their first four collective fixtures, with Both Teams To Score banking on three occasions. Spurs are without a shutout on their league travels since January, with Bournemouth managing just one as hosts since November.
Tromso overachieved to pocket a top-half Eliteserien finish in 2022 and the Arctic outfit are once again making headlines in Norway with Gaute Helstrup’s group defying the data to sit third, only five points off the top. The Gutan have posted four successive league victories, including a ruthless disposition of table-toppers Bodo/Glimt in their own backyard.
After 18 rounds of action, Tromso have suffered only three defeats (W12-D3-L3) and can call upon the top-flight’s strongest defensive record as only three league rivals have managed to net more than a solitary strike against Helstrup’s charges. Now the plucky underdogs look well worth supporting when travelling to Sarpsborg on Saturday.
TROMSO DOUBLE CHANCE pays a boosted even money with Sky Bet and should be shorter. The visitors have posted an incredibly impressive W6-D1-L1 on their travels, silencing four of their hosts and only failing to notch themselves once.
Sarpsborg are an erratic bunch, returning W2-D0-L5 in their past seven outings. Three of the hosts’ four home triumphs arrived against bottom-five outfits – the hosts have managed only W1-D1-L4 when welcoming the top-11, shipping twice or more on four occasions, suggesting they’re overvalued by the market coming into the weekend.
Passing the midway point in Brazil’s Serie A season, Botafogo are enjoying a remarkable 11-point lead (W15-D3-L2) at the top of the table. The league leaders are unbeaten in 11 (W8-D3-L0), have already recorded 12 clean sheets from 20 outings, conceding only 11 goals in total, and boast a flawless home record (W10-D0-L0).
Even the mid-season departure of highly-rated head coach Luis Castro to Al Nassr failed to derail Fogo’s campaign with former Wolves boss Bruno Lage keeping O Glorioso well on track to a first Campeonato crown since 1995.
Back at their fortress Estadio Nilton Santos base in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday night, backing BOTAFOGO TO WIN & UNDER 4.5 GOALS holds plenty of appeal at even money. The table-toppers have leaked just twice in 10 home tussles, whilst also plundering multiple goals in nine of those 10 encounters in front of their own supporters.
Of course, O Glorioso are still without top goalscorer Tiquinho Soares with this match sandwiched between Copa Libertadores action, yet Fogo still possess more than enough to see off terrible travellers Bahia.
Bahia arrive just above the drop-zone despite last week’s eye-catching 4-0 thrashing of Bragantino. The Tricolor’s troubles on the road (W1-D3-L6) have seen the guests manage just four goals in those 10 away days, with their solitary success arriving at fellow strugglers Vasco da Gama behind closed doors.
Renato Paiva’s posse have lost all three trips to the top-seven, shipping multiple goals in each encounter. Bahia have fired blanks in four of their most recent six contests and appear well worth opposing again this weekend.
Meanwhile, just two of the duos combined 40 Serie A showdowns have featured Over 4.5 Goals.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.
Continue reading this article...
Join for free!
Exclusive content, stats, tips, my stable, race replays, hospitality give aways and much more… All for FREE - No monthly subscription fee