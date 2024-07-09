Matthijs de Ligt beats Cody Gakpo to be ranked as the Netherlands' 'most valuable' player

Matthijs de Ligt has been ranked as the Netherlands' 'most valuable' player, despite the fact he is yet to feature at Euro 2024.
The Bayern Munich defender has seen his summer dominated by links with a move to Manchester United but he has failed to break into Ronaldo Koeman's squad at this summer's tournament.
Even with a lack of minutes, transfer experts FootballTransfers give De Ligt an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of £44.6m - comfortably the highest of any player in the Oranje ranks.
To create this figure, they use 'information on the player’s skill, potential, recent performance, contract duration, position and others to estimate an accurate transfer fee'.
De Ligt featured 22 times for Bayern in the Bundesliga with goals coming in wins over Bochum and Borussia Mönchengladbach. He's made a total of 73 appearances for the club following his arrival from Juventus in July 2022.
Liverpool's Cody Gakpo - currently the joint-top scorer at the tournament with three - is given an ETV of £40.1m. That is an increase on the £35m the Reds paid to bring him to Anfield from PSV in January 2023.
He is joined in the top five by another Liverpool team mate in Ryan Gravenberch although he, like De Ligt, is yet to see minutes in Germany so far.
England boast the most 'valuable' squad at the Euros at £1.048bn, yet they face a Netherlands side valued at just over £520m - almost exactly half the figure of the Three Lions.
The Dutch have made the last four despite their midfield being decimated before the tournament began with both Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong (ETV of £40.1m) and Atalanta star Teun Koopmeiners (ETV of £30.9m) being ruled out through injury.
For England, it comes as no surprise to see that star midfielder Jude Bellingham is given the highest ETV in their squad. He's currently worth £122.6m - already a significant increase on the £87m base fee Real Madrid paid to Borussia Dortmund last summer.
Phil Foden is in second at £99.4m, while captain Harry Kane takes third on £89.9m.
Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford - who has once again received plaudits for his efforts in Germany - is valued at £28.8m. This will be a lot lower than most expect but his age (30) could play a significant part in the calculation.
Dean Henderson is ranked as the lowest in the England set-up, yet his £9.3m figure is higher than six of those involved for the Netherlands.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.