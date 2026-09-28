Football betting tips: Non-league National League 1.25pts Fylde 2+ goals vs Carlisle at 5/6 (bet365) 0.5pt Fylde to win & BTTS vs Carlisle at 3/1 (bet365) 0.75pts Luca Thomas to score anytime in Fylde vs Carlisle at 11/4 (bet365) 0.25pts Luca Thomas to score 2+ goals in Fylde vs Carlisle at 22/1 (bet365) 1pt Under 2.5 Goals in Hornchurch vs Aldershot at 23/20 (bet365) 1.25pts BTTS, Over 2.5 Goals and Over 0.5 1st Half Goals in Yeovil vs Worthing at 5/6 (bet365) Northern Premier League Premier Division 1.25pts Over 2.5 Goals in Alfreton vs Guiseley at 17/20 (bet365) 0.5pt Over 2.5 Goals in Emley vs Workington & Whitby vs Lancaster at 2/1 (bet365) 1.25pts Over 2.5 Goals in Warrington vs Gainsborough at 17/20 (bet365) 0.25pt Over 2.5 Goals in Alfreton vs Guiseley, Emley vs Workington, Warrington vs Gainsborough & Whitby vs Lancaster at 10/1 (bet365) South Central Premier Division/Southern Premier League South 1.5pts Bromsgrove Sporting to beat Leamington & Over 2.5 Goals in Hanworth vs Chichester double at 9/5 (bet365) 1.5pts Real Bedford to win and Over 2.5 Goals vs Leiston at 4/5 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

It was a mixed bag on the weekend but ultimately the article made a loss. The Yeovil win and double chance selections both clicked thanks to a scrappy win at Kidderminster, I flagged Aldershot were a chunky price (they won 5-1) but I was trying to be too clever and double them with Plymouth – who ultimately succumbed to a shock defeat to Burton. Solihull Moors and Boston were both tepid in defeats without scoring, so I was left to lick my wounds and get back to it for midweeks slate. I have a horrendous bug and I ain’t feeling tip-top, nothing a few winning bets can’t heal.

AFC Fylde vs Carlisle - National League A lot of eggs in the AFC Fylde basket, but for good reason. The Coasters sit third after a 1-0 win at Boston and, Boreham Wood aside, they are the best footballing side in the division for me. When Craig Mahon's side are purring, they are hard to stop. They are electric going forward, have scored in every game and have netted at least twice in 8/10, including against Harrogate, Yeovil, Worthing and Forest Green. Things are toxic at Carlisle. A 5-2 home defeat to Woking left them 19th and saw the players leave the pitch to a chorus of boos. Rob Elliott is on the brink, and anything but a win on Tuesday will most likely cost him his job. The Cumbrians are yet to keep a clean sheet and have taken just two points on the road: a last-minute leveller against ten-man Yeovil and a 1-1 draw at struggling Wealdstone. They are creating chances, but defensively they look a shambles and Fylde will be keen to exploit it. We'll be backing AFC FYLDE TO SCORE 2+ GOALS, as well as a small bet on FYLDE TO WIN AND BTTS. LUCA THOMAS, fresh off 22 National League North goals in Fylde's title triumph, has picked up where he left off. Injured or benched for the first four games, the 22-year-old was handed a start in the 3-1 win at Solihull Moors and scored on the hour. Back-to-back braces against Worthing and Yeovil followed, then a goal at Harrogate. He has blanked in the last two, with Fylde scoring just twice in that time, but THOMAS TO SCORE ANYTIME certainly appeals, as does a small go on THE BRACE at 22/1.

Hornchurch vs Aldershot - National League I didn't think either side would go down this season, but I certainly didn't expect both to be challenging the top half. Play-off winners Hornchurch sit 11th, though they will be wary of sliding further after just one win and one goal in their last five. Having watched the Urchins in person, I know they like to keep it tight and go long to the industrious Henry Hearn, so their games can get scrappy. Home form will be crucial to their survival hopes, and so far, it has been strong: three wins from four, five scored and just one conceded, with three of those goals coming in the opening day 3-0 win over an underprepared Kidderminster. Three of those four home games went UNDER 2.5 GOALS, and I expect the same here. Aldershot's fast start has surprised me, but their pragmatism has been the bigger shock. The Shots built a reputation for exciting, high-scoring football, and Scott Davies' arrival from Slough looked likely to continue that trend. Instead, they sit fifth, with their only defeats coming against Hartlepool (1-0) and Barrow (1-0). On the road, Davies has kept things tight, with four out of five away games going under 2.5 goals. Both sides have strong records at home and away respectively, and a point may suit everyone, stopping Hornchurch's slide while keeping Aldershot in the play-off places.

Yeovil vs Worthing - National League This has the makings of a corker. Yeovil's gritty 1-0 win at Kidderminster lifted them to sixth and made it back-to-back victories after three without a win. Top scorer Luke McCormick was left out for "tactical reasons", but the Glovers still have plenty of attacking talent and have scored 19 in 10. Eight of those ten games have seen both teams score, the exceptions being that win at a resolute Kidderminster and the 3-0 thrashing of basement boys Gateshead. Worthing have also scored in every game, with BTTS landing in eight of 10. The only exceptions were 1-0 wins over Hornchurch and Wealdstone – two sides intent on frustrating and keeping it tight. Adam Hinshelwood's side are five unbeaten, and all three of their defeats this term have been tight, high-scoring affairs. The Rebels were electric in their 3-1 and 2-1 wins over Hartlepool and Halifax, and with the bottom two up next, Hinshelwood may treat this as a free hit. Worthing games are averaging 3.5 goals, so fireworks could be in store, meaning we'll back BTTS, OVER 2.5 GOALS AND 0VER 0.5 1ST HALF GOALS in a bet builder.

Alfreton vs Guiseley - Northern Premier League Premier Division The NPL is an intriguing division. I barely touched it last year as it was goal-shy and hard to read, but this season the goals have flown in. Guiseley have been among the main culprits, with their games averaging over 3.5 goals. The Lions have a league-high 90% hit-rate for OVER 2.5 GOALS, the only exception a 2-0 win at Whitby. Alfreton have had a mixed start following relegation and sit 11th, but the overs have landed in all four of their home games, with 'Ofton scoring ten goals along the way.

Emley vs Workington & Whitby vs Lancaster - Northern Premier League Premier Division Emley have had a mixed start since promotion from Step Four and have now lost three on the bounce in all competitions, shipping 13 goals. Games at the FMWG have been entertaining, with three of four producing at least three goals. Workington survived relegation by a single point last season and are looking to kick on, currently sitting outside the play-offs only on goal difference. The Reds went winless in their first four but have since won five league games in a row, scoring 14 times. OVER 2.5 GOALS has landed in all five of those wins, and in seven of nine league games overall, and is the first half of our 2/1 goals double. Only Bamber Bridge have a leakier defence than Whitby, who have conceded 24 despite sitting 12th. After a 5-2 home defeat to Ashton United in FA Cup qualifying, manager Lee Bullock pulled no punches, claiming some of his players "were not good enough". Whitby responded with a shock 3-1 win at Hyde, so perhaps the hairdryer worked, though they then lost 3-0 to Bridlington. Six of their nine games have seen three or more goals, and the three that didn't all finished 2-0. Lancaster missed the play-offs by a point last season but have started slowly and sit just two points above the drop. Like their hosts, six of their nine games have produced at least three goals, including three of four on the road.

Warrington vs Gainsborough - Northern Premier League Premier Division Warrington share top spot with Guiseley for overs, with the bet losing just once in nine games for the hosts, a 1-1 draw with Cleethorpes. The Yellows' games are averaging 3.5 goals. Gainsborough sit four points and four places behind Tuesday's hosts and are looking to end a run of two straight defeats. Away from home, the over has landed in all four contests, making them one of only three sides with a perfect record for goals on the road. At 17/20 OVER 2.5 GOALS should be backed again.

Bromsgrove Sporting vs Leamington & Hanworth Villa vs Chichester - Southern Premier Division Central & Southern Premier League South Bromsgrove Sporting have been perennial strugglers for years and only just survived again last season. This summer brought fresh investment and heavy squad turnover, with several of Hednesford's promotion winners making the trip across Birmingham. The results speak for themselves: seven wins from eight league games, and still alive in both cup competitions. Leamington endured a dismal relegation campaign last term, conceding 90 goals and finishing 23 points from safety and ten adrift of 23rd. The hangover appears to be lingering. The Brakes occupy the final relegation spot in the Southern Central and have already been knocked out of both the FA Cup and FA Trophy. They have lost three of four away games, conceding four at Real Bedford and three apiece at Bury Town and Bishop's Stortford. A BROMSGROVE SPORTING WIN is the first half of a 9/5 double. The second half comes from Hanworth, who have been a surprise package since promotion and sit third after an impressive 2-1 win at Berkhamsted last time out in the league. The over has only landed in half of their league games, but 7 of their last 8 in all competitions have produced OVER 2.5 GOALS. Chichester made a lateral move from the Isthmian Premier and have taken the South division in their stride, currently occupying the final play-off spot. Lilywhites fans certainly get their money's worth. Games averaged just shy of three goals last season and are up to 3.38 this term, with the over landing in six of eight league matches and in each of their last six in all competitions.