Football betting tips: Non-league Saturday 15:00 - Championship: Ipswich vs Sheff Wed 1.5pts Over 3.5 Ipswich goals at evens (bet365) Saturday 15:00 - National North: Buxton vs Telford 2pts BTTS and over 2.5 goals at evens (bet365) Saturday 15:00 - National North: Merthyr vs Curzon 1pt Over 1.5 Merthyr goals and over 2.5 match goals at 4/5 (bet365) Saturday 15:00 - National South: Dover vs Eastbourne 1pt BTTS and over 2.5 goals at evens (bet365) Saturday 17:30 - National League: York vs Truro 2pts Over 2.5 York goals at 4/5 (bet365) Saturday 19:45 - National League: Yeovil vs Forest Green 1pt Luke McCormick to score anytime at 6/1 (bet365) 0.5pt McCormick to score a brace at 66/1 (bet365) Sunday 12:00 - National League: Solihull vs Sutton 1pt Lewis Simper to score anytime at 6/1 (bet365) 0.5pt Simper to score a brace at 66/1 (bet365) 1.25pts BTTS and over 2.5 goals at evens (bet365) Ladder doubles 0.75pt York and Ipswich over 2.5 goals each at 11/4 (bet365) 0.5pt York and Ipswich over 3.5 goals each at 11/1 (bet365) 0.25pt York and Ipswich over 4.5 goals each at 41/1 (bet365) 0.25pt Lewis Simper and Luke McCormick both to score at 48/1 (bet365) 0.1pt Simper and McCormick both to score 2+ goals at 4488/1 (bet365)

Last week's column was a disaster but I somehow ended only 2.5 points down. Brighton were 1-0 down within seconds, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Nathaniel Mendez-Laing were both subbed off injured inside 22 minutes, Nathaniel Clyne and Malo Gusto failed to make a single foul, Femi Azeez was sent off; at least the goals flowed in the FA Trophy. There's no time to fret. Twas’ the weekend before Christmas and I have plenty of juicy longshots to get stuck into, including two 66/1 singles that combine for a juicy four-figure double, as well as goals galore in non-league. I won’t bore you with the usual spiel of the players needing a yellow card to have Boxing Day off. IT NEVER LANDS. So, instead, enjoy plenty of non-league bets.

Ipswich vs Sheffield Wednesday Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats IPSWICH started slowly in their pursuit of an instant promotion back to the Premier League but look to be clicking into gear. The Tractor Boys now sit fifth, seven points off Middlesbrough and will back themselves to catch Boro. While it hasn’t been an ideal start to the season, Kieran McKenna’s side are capable of turning it on, scoring five against Sheffield United and four against QPR and Swansea. Sheffield Wednesday are in dire straits. Even without the points deduction they’d be relegated easily, but they are now 29 points off safety. Early in the season, they showed fight and grit as the club rallied together despite the off-field issues. However, in recent weeks the novelty seems to have worn off and they look resigned to losing every week. Henrik Pedersen’s side were routinely beaten at home by Derby on Monday, a tepid performance summing up their lack of fight. The Owls have conceded 40 in 20 and Ipswich will see this game as the perfect opportunity to build some momentum ahead of a busy Christmas period, backing OVER 3.5 HOME GOALS is the way in.

Buxton vs AFC Telford Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Seeing this fixture on the slate made me all giddy. The ‘El Buckico’ as football purists call it (probably just me) should be raining goals. My love for Buxton, while questionable, is undeniable. There is just something about them and John McGrath that I just love. The Bucks play easy on the eye football and are so entertaining to watch. The last time I tipped a goal-related angle for Buxton they delivered, losing 2-1 to the swashbuckling Merthyr. In fact, had you backed OVER 2.5 GOALS in every Buxton game, you would’ve been paid out 18 of 20 times, with BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE paying out in 16 of 20 – the second highest total in the division behind AFC Telford. The other Bucks sit just one point behind their hosts, scoring one more goal (35) and conceding the exact same number (33). They have seen BTTS click in nine of 10 away games, including 13 of the last 14 in all competitions – the exception a 4-0 drubbing of struggling Oxford City. Kevin Wilkin’s side have scored in 19 of 21, Buxton have scored in 19 of 20. Funnily enough, the last meeting was goal-shy, with Buxton winning 1-0. However, head to heads mean buck all and both have such a strong record for goals, there has to be a BUCKetload. Surely?

Merthyr vs Curzon Ashton Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats MERTHYR are another team I usually love for goals. The Martyrs have been a breath of fresh air since promotion to the National League North, sitting third and boasting the joint best goalscoring record in the league. Paul Michael’s side have scored 49 and conceded 37, with their games averaging 4.1 goals. Of their 21 matches, there have been OVER 1.5 MERTHYR GOALS in 15, with OVER 2.5 MATCH GOALS also clicking in 15. After losing popular manager Craig Mahon to league leaders AFC Fylde in the summer, Curzon are on the brink of the play-offs, sat just a point behind Spennymoor and Darlington. With 22 goals scored and 16 conceded in 10 away games, The Nash average 3.8 goals on the road, with seven of these seeing at least three goals.

Dover vs Eastbourne Borough Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Sticking with the goal theme, Dover have started strongly since promotion via the play-offs, sitting tenth in National South with four wins in a row. Jake Leberl’s side have been potent in front of goal, scoring 33 goals in 21, while conceding 28 with BTTS landing in 15 of 21 – the most in the league. After just being pipped to the title last season, Eastbourne Borough have had a disastrous campaign, sitting in 23rd. Matt Gray was dismissed as manager, with Tommy Widdrington hired as his replacement after leaving Aldershot. As expected goals have flown under the 54-year-old. While they won 1-0 in his opener, the following 11 games have seen OVER 2.5 GOALS, with BTTS landing in eight.

York vs Truro Kick-off: Saturday, 17:30 GMT

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats When I first started drafting out this article, I struggled for a YORK angle, but a slight drift on the Minstermen, perhaps due to Truro’s win in midweek, means I can finally back my desired selection of OVER 2.5 HOME GOALS. For me, Stuart Maynard’s side are the best in the league, and I back them to be top of the pile come May. York have now won six games on the bounce, four of these coming at home, scoring at least four in all of them, even putting five past a hapless Aldershot. They also scored seven goals in two away games against Eastleigh and Brackley. Stuart Maynard’s side have been relentless, their 55 goals in 21 games is the most in the league by some distance, with 35 coming in 11 at home. For context, only Rochdale, Forest Green, Carlisle and Boreham Wood have scored more goals overall than York have just at home. They’ve hit the three-goal mark in seven of 10 of the home games under Maynard, including against fellow title contenders Carlisle when they hit five. Making the long trek to the LNER are a Truro side rooted to the foot of the table. The Tinnermen had lost seven on the bounce before a midweek win over Wealdstone but face a monumental task on Saturday. John Askey’s side have been dismal travellers, taking just two points from 11, scoring six and conceding 27. In all competitions, they have already conceded 3+ against Southend, Hartlepool, Sutton, Solihull, Scunthorpe and Carlisle, with all bar the Sutton defeat coming on the road. Add in the fact they have a ridiculously long journey for the game, Truro could be the next team to suffer the attacking wrath of York.

Yeovil vs Forest Green Kick-off: Saturday, 19:45 GMT

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Yeovil are onto their third permanent manager of the season after disappointing tenures by both Mark Cooper and Richard Dryden. Promising manager Billy Rowley was appointed from Step Three side Walton & Hersham and has had a positive impact already, winning both league games and progressing in the FA Trophy. Often deployed in the pivot under Richard Drysden, LUKE MCCORMICK has found himself more advanced under this regime, seeing an increase in attacking output. The 26-year-old has been involved in all four league goals under Rowley, scoring a brace against Boston and registering a goal and an assist against Hartlepool. The versatile midfielder has now scored six goals in 20 league games making the 6/1 on offer chunky as it is, even without considering the position change. He is having shots in more advanced areas and against a Forest Green defence with no clean sheet in nine league games, will fancy his chances of adding to his ever-growing goal tally.