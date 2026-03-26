Football betting tips: Non-League Day League One: Exeter vs Leyton Orient 1pt Leyton Orient to win and BTTS at 9/2 (bet365) National League: Truro vs Boreham Wood 1.5pts Boreham Wood to win and BTTS at 2/1 (bet365) National North: Curzon Ashton vs Chester 1.5pts Over 2.5 Goals & BTTS at 4/5 (bet365) National South: Dorking vs Hemel Hempstead & Enfield vs Worthing 1.5pts Hemel Hempstead +1.5 Handicap & Worthing to win at 5/6 (bet365)

Another international break. Another jolly abroad. Writing from a train to Prague via Vienna, en route to the Boys in Green's World Cup play-off, warm Schwechater Bier in hand. God I hate my life... That isn’t the reason for lower volume article, I swear. The bookies have decided to be even tighter and stingier with odds and I simply do not have the nerve at this stage of the season to take on any short odds favourites, even if it is Non-League Day. So, without further ado, lets get stuck in.

Exeter vs Leyton Orient Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats A month ago, Exeter looked to be coasting to safety, while LEYTON ORIENT appeared to be in deep relegation trouble. Fast forward 30 days and the picture has completely flipped with The O’s now six points clear of The Grecians in League One. Gary Caldwell’s departure has coincided with a dramatic slide down the table for Exeter. They are now 13 games without a win and have lost their last five. Orient, by contrast, are flying. They’ve won four on the bounce, scoring 10 goals along the way. Wycombe’s failure to score in their 2-0 defeat ended a seven-game BTTS run, although it’s worth noting the Chairboys were reduced to 10 men after just 10 minutes. Richie Wellens’ side have scored 55 goals and conceded 62 in 38 games, with BTTS landing in 11 of their 19 away fixtures. Given the contrasting form, I certainly don’t see the hosts as favourites.

Truro vs Boreham Wood Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats BOREHAM WOOD win and BTTS has been a staple bet for me in the National League this season, and it paid off again in midweek as they beat Aldershot 2-1. They’re priced the same to repeat the trick on Saturday as they make the long journey to basement boys Truro. I was fairly bullish on the Tinners’ chances pre-season, believing their remote ground would be a nightmare for visiting teams and help them comfortably stay up. What I perhaps failed to account for was that they have to make that same journey themselves every other week. While their away form has been predictably poor, I’ve been hugely disappointed by their inability to turn the TCS into a fortress. They’ve taken just 18 points from a possible 57 at home. John Askey’s side are all but down, so they may as well have a bash. They thrashed a Sutton United side (albeit inferior to Boreham Wood) 3-0 away from home in midweek, so confidence should be high and backed that up with a 1-1 draw against Solihull on Wednesday. Boreham Wood, meanwhile, are a joy to watch. Zak Brunt, Ahmed Abdulmalik and Matt Rush are, in my view, the best attacking trio in the division. Luke Garrard has transformed this side and has them sitting fourth. With play-offs secured and a third-place finish still in sight, they’ll be on the front foot from the off. They’ve scored 82 goals - only York (105) have more - and BTTS has landed in 13 of their 20 away games. Garrard’s men should simply have too much quality for their lowly hosts, who could be relegated with defeat.

Curzon Ashton vs Chester Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Is being nine points clear of danger with six games to go “on the beach” territory? If so, Curzon Ashton already have their feet up with a Mr Whippy and a Corona. The Nash have spent 11 years in the National League North without really threatening at either end, and with popular boss Craig Mahon leaving for AFC Fylde in the summer, this feels like another transitional campaign. They sit 17th and look set for another season at this level. Of their 20 home games, 12 have seen BTTS land. Chester, meanwhile, conceded twice in stoppage time to lose 2-1 against Southport, marking the first defeat under interim manager Connell Rawlinson. It also extended their BTTS streak to six matches. That loss leaves the Seals five points outside the playoff places with just six games remaining, meaning every fixture is now must-win. BTTS has landed in a league-high 29 of their 40 matches, so tagging on OVER 2.5 GOALS for a great price is advised.

Dorking vs Hemel Hempstead Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

TV: DAZN

Live odds, form and stats Is this wishful thinking? Absolutely. Worthing sit four points behind National South leaders Dorking, with a visit to Meadowbank still to come. If Worthing win and Dorking draw, then Bank Holiday weekend could get very tasty indeed. I watched Torquay against Dorking in midweek and it was a chaotic, end-to-end affair, with Dorking fortunate to escape with a point. The Wanderers do struggle on the road and are far stronger at home, where they’ve lost just once and won 16 of 20. That said, recent performances and a growing injury list have made it a nervy run-in for Marc White’s side. They went into half-time 1-0 down against Ebbsfleet before eventually winning 3-1. The three home games prior brought two draws and a narrow 1-0 win. Before that, they needed three goals after the hour mark to beat struggling Farnborough 5-3 and were held 0-0 at the break against Dover. While they covered the -1.5 HANDICAP in both matches, better sides might have punished them, particularly with nerves clearly creeping in. If Dorking’s formidable home form wasn’t enough of a deterrent, I’ve watched HEMEL HEMPSTEAD against Worthing twice this season and came away unimpressed. However, the Tudors have now won six straight, including victories over high-flying Hornchurch, and have quietly pushed themselves into promotion contention. They sit just five points off Dorking with a game in hand. Hemel are a low-margin side, so even in defeat they’re likely to keep things tight.