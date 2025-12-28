Football betting tips: Non-league and EFL Leicester vs Derby - Monday 19:45 1pt Derby to win at 5/2 (bet365) Chester vs Macclesfield - Tuesday 19:45 1.5pts Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 6/5 (bet365) Kidderminster vs AFC Telford - Tuesday 19:45 2pts Both Teams To Score at 8/11 (bet365) Radcliffe vs AFC Fylde - Tuesday 19:45 1pt Both Teams To Score and Over 2.5 Goals at 5/6 (bet365) Altrincham vs York & Merthyr vs Hereford - Tuesday 19:45 1.5pts York & Merthyr 2+ goals each at 7/5 (bet365) 0.5pt York & Merthyr 3+ goals each at 6/1 (bet365) 0.5pts York and Merthyr 4+ goals each at 26/1 (bet365) Weston Super Mare vs Salisbury - Tuesday 19:45 1.5pt Weston Super Mare Win To Nil at 7/4 (bet365) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Well, that was a Boxing Day to forget for my column, with York only managing to score two goals despite significant dominance. Oh, and to top it off, I also left my phone in an Uber after Eastbourne away so it wasn’t my finest day. The positive though is that I have since relocated it and find myself raring to go, so here are my best bets for the final slate of 2025.

Leicester vs Derby Kick-off: Monday, 19:45 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats I was very coy on Leicester’s chances of an instant promotion back to the Premier League and so far that scepticism is proving correct. The Foxes are currently languishing in 14th in the Sky Bet Championship table, with many supporters growing frustrated at the side's slow and tepid football. This was evident in the 2-1 home loss to Watford where they were dominated from the offset. This followed on from a 4-1 trouncing at QPR, with Marti Cifutenes’ former side four to the good by half time.

Derby are in front thanks to a swift counter-attack and a composed header from Patrick Agyemang 💥 pic.twitter.com/6D6UNulCsr — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) December 26, 2025

Ten-men Derby battled to a hard-earned point against Birmingham on Boxing Day, extending their unbeaten record to four games and maintaining their impressive away record. The Rams are typically hard to beat on the road and boast the third best away points tally. John Eustace makes his side hard to beat and frustration could grow at King Power with a slow start for the hosts - DERBY TO WIN is the play here.

Chester vs Macclesfield Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT The National League North has continued to be a profitable league for me when backing goals – mainly thanks to Chester. The Seals have an impressive home record under Calum McIntyre and have lost just twice this season at the Deva. However, turning draws into wins has been an issue, with over half of the games ending level. BTTS has landed in 10/11 at home for Chester and 7/9 for Macclesfield on the road, so the prices on offer look a tad generous.

Kidderminster vs AFC Telford Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT AFC Telford are becoming a regular occurrence in these articles and for good reason. The Bucks have surprised many and now sit tenth in the National League North table, just three points off a play-off berth. Kevin Wilkin’s side are unbeaten in nine in all competitions, with BTTS landing in seven – the exceptions 4-0 and 0-2 wins over Oxford City and Buxton respectively. Telford have only failed to score on two occasions in the league. Both Teams to Score has clicked in a league high 18/23, including 16 of the last 19. Kidderminster are often a low margin side under the pragmatic guise of Adam Murray. However, they have won their last four league games, including defeating the two front runners in AFC Fylde and South Shields. Despite this pragmatism, Harriers have seen BTTS in 8/11 home games, scoring in every game at Aggborough.

Radcliffe vs AFC Fylde Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT Looking purely at the ‘hit rate’, this game would be a swerve. Radcliffe have seen BTTS in 8/11 at home, with AFC Fylde seeing it in 6/11, but the pure chaotic potential of the game has reeled me in. The hosts sit fifth, boasting the fourth-best attacking record in the league with 46 goals from 22 - Anthony Johnson and Bernard Morley’s side are finally cashing in some of their early season xG. A November/early December blip saw them five without a league win, conceding 12 goals and losing pace to the front runners. However, since then, they have won three games on the bounce, scoring eight in the process. AFC Fylde are second, having scored 50 in 23 – the third-most in the league. Craig Mahon’s side have been watertight in recent games, with the last three seeing a 1-0 scoreline. However, before this, Coaster games were often extremely high-scoring. This contest sees two attack-minded teams face off, with both wanting to flex their significant attacking muscles.

Altrincham vs York & Merthyr vs Hereford Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT York and Merthyr are my two favourite teams to back for team goals, so it makes sense to end the year by backing both in doubles. I staked heavy on York on Boxing Day but they only scored two goals, despite a 3.38 xG and playing the final 30 minutes with ten men. The Minstermen have now scored 2+ in 11 of their last 12 league games, 3+ in 8/12 and 4+ in 7/12, so goal backers are usually quids in. Altrincham have gone in a different direction since parting ways with long term manager Phil Parkinson. Consistently on the periphery of the playoffs, The Robins are now just six clear of relegation after four losses from five in the league, as well as 4-3 FA Trophy exit to Telford. Neil Gibson’s side have conceded 2+ in all of their last six and 3+ in half of these. Outside of the relegation zone, only Tamworth and Sutton have conceded more than Altrincham’s 38. Merthyr have been a breath of fresh air in the National League North. The Martyrs are still six points off the top, despite winning ten of their last 11 league games. Paul Michael’s side have scored a league-high 54 goals, netting at least two in 17/23, 3+ in 11/23 and 4+ in 5/23 - with recent outings seeing an increase in goals. A big club for this division, Hereford are in real danger of relegation as they sit 22nd in the league. The Bulls come into this off the back of a derby day loss at home to Kidderminster and a 4-2 loss at Chorley. With 34 goals conceded in 20, they face a long evening trying to contain the leagues most potent attack.

Weston Super Mare vs Salisbury Kick-off: Tuesday, 19:45 GMT Despite losing manager Scott Bartett to Eastleigh, Weston-Super-Mare are continuing to maintain pace with the front runners, sat just four points off leaders Hornchurch with a game in-hand. The Seagulls owe a lot of this to their home form, taking 25 points from a possible 30 at The Optima Stadium. They have kept a clean sheet in 7/10 at home, conceding just four goals. They host a Salisbury with the joint-fewest away goals scored. The Whites have taken just ten points on the travels, scoring six in 12 and have blanked in eight on the road, including the last three.