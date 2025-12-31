Football betting tips: EFL Championship: Hull vs Stoke 1pt Cathal McCarthy to be shown a card at 29/10 (William Hill) Championship: Southampton vs Millwall 1.5pts Tristan Crama to be shown a card at 10/3 (bet365) Championship: Swansea vs West Brom 1pt Marko Stamenic to be shown a card at 11/4 (bet365) League One: Wycombe vs Cardiff 1.5pts Omari Kellyman 3+ shots at 7/4 (bet365) 0.5pt Omari Kellyman 4+ shots at 9/2 (bet365) League One: Port Vale vs Blackpool 0.5pt Danny Imray to score anytime at 12/1 (Sky Bet) League One: Stevenage vs Plymouth 1pt Lorent Tolaj to score anytime at 10/3 (Sky Bet) 0.5pt Lorent Tolaj to score 2+ goals at 22/1 (Sky Bet) *All 15:00 New Year's Day kick-offs Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Hull vs Stoke Kick-off: New Year's Day, 15:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats After Ryan Giles was subbed off injured against Middlesbrough after six minutes, CATHAL MCCARTHY was his replacement, playing just his third Championship game. After a nervy start, the teenager settled in seamlessly, helping his side to a rare clean sheet. Against Boro, he was BOOKED just nine minutes after coming on for a cynical foul on Hayden Hackney. On his only league start against Blackburn, McCarthy made four fouls and was fortunate not to be booked. It's believed the Irishman will start here, playing as the right centre-back in a back three. Likely to be tasked with dealing with the physical Divin Mubamba, who wins 2.54 fouls per 90, McCarthy could be in for a long 90 minutes.

Southampton vs Millwall Kick-off: New Year's Day, 15:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats This one is simple. TRISTAN CRAMA is against Leo Scienza and I love that bloke, so much so that a few mates and I have started the Leo Scienza holiday fund. Every time he plays, we back the opposition right-back to be BOOKED and any money we win goes in a savings pot for holiday. The Brazilian is winning a mind-blowing 4.61 fouls per 90. Eight opposition right-backs - or right centre-backs in a back three - have been booked against Southampton this season; I just wish we started the fund earlier. I back the opposition full-back blind every week regardless of their stats but CRAMA's stats are encouraging. The 24-year-old is averaging 1.22 fouls per 90 and has been shown 0.25 cards per 90 (six in 24), including two in his last three.

Swansea vs West Brom Kick-off: New Year's Day, 15:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats MARKO STAMENIC was signed by Swansea in the summer from Olympiakos and has become a mainstay in the side under Vitor Matos. The New Zealand international is averaging 1.98 fouls per 90 and has been shown eight CARDS in 16 starts – including in all of his last four. Combative in the tackle, the 23-year-old does the dirty work, allowing his more creative partners to flourish. Eight central midfielders have been booked against West Brom this season and Stamenic looks chunky odds to be shown yet another yellow.

Wycombe vs Cardiff Kick-off: New Year's Day, 15:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Football

Live odds, form and stats Get ready for some self trumpeting... The one time I could back OMARI KELLYMAN SHOTS was against Wrexham in the Carabao Cup and he ended up hitting six when the maximum shot line was five. Since then, the Chelsea loanee has gone from strength to strength, with Bluebirds fans falling in love with him. He came on with half an hour to go against Stevenage and changed the game with three shots in thirty minutes. He is averaging just shy of three shots per 90 and with the potential of a great ‘super sub’ we may see the 20-year-old hit the higher lines, so 3+ and 4+ should be backed.

Port Vale vs Blackpool Kick-off: New Year's Day, 15:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports+

Live odds, form and stats Blackpool have gone from strength to strength under the guise of Ian Evatt, taking 13 points from their last 15 and scoring 12 goals in the last five. The back five that the 44-year-old has deployed has seen him get the best out of his players – in particular DANNY IMRAY. The Crystal Palace loanee was a fan favourite at League Two Bromley last campaign, registering nine goal contributions. This season the 22-year-old has SCORED twice in his last five under Evatt. The marauding wing-back is finding himself in great attacking positions, registering just under 1 shot per 90 this campaign. His GOAL in the rout against Rotherham epitomised his attacking prowess, firing home from close range. Up against the worst side in the league, Imray will fancy his chances of adding another goal to his ever-growing tally.