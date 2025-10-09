Football betting tips: Non-league and FA Cup qualifiers FA Cup Qualification: 1pt Farnham +1.5 Asian Handicap vs Sutton United (12:30) at 17/20 (bet365) 0.5pt Farnham to beat Sutton (12:30) at 6/1 (Paddy Power) 1.5pts Dorking +0.25 Asian Handicap vs Aldershot at 4/5 (bet365) 0.5pt Dorking to beat Aldershot at 19/10 (Paddy Power) 1.5pts Maldon & Tiptree -0.75 Asian Handicap vs Flackwell Heath at 4/5 (bet365) National League North: 1.5pts AFC Fylde and Scarborough win and over 1.5 goals double at 9/5 (bet365) 1.5pts Radcliffe +0.5 Asian Handicap vs Kidderminster at 10/11 (William Hill) 0.5pt Radcliffe to beat Kidderminster at 14/5 (William Hill) 1pt Chorley win and over 1.5 goals vs Oxford City at 4/5 (bet365) Isthmian Premier Division: 1pt Over 2.75 goals in Ramsgate vs Wingate and Finchley at 19/20 (bet365) Southern Premier League South: 1.5pts Poole to beat Weymouth at 10/11 (Betway) Longshot acca: 0.25pt Dorking, Radcliffe and Farnham all to win at 75/1 (Paddy Power)

The international break is one dreaded by many – 13 or so days without 'proper' football for those who yearn so desperately for it. For me, I love it. It gives me an excuse to go on holiday and then on the weekend I get to go and watch non-league football. Without further ado, I'll get stuck into the article, with bets ranging from the final qualification round of the FA Cup down to the depths of Step Three.

Farnham vs Sutton Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 BST

TV channel: BBC Red Button

Competition: FA Cup The early FA Cup action sees Sutton make the short journey south-west to face Step Three side Farnham. The hosts have made a flying start in the Southern League South, chasing a remarkable third consecutive promotion. Unbeaten in 13 games across all competitions and sitting fourth in the table, Paul Johnson’s side have blended the core of their promotion-winning squad with standout additions from their level and above. Their FA Cup run has been equally convincing, easing past fellow Step Three sides Burgess Hill (3–1) and Dorchester (3–0) in previous rounds. Sutton, meanwhile, are enduring a difficult campaign. After finishing mid-table in the National League following relegation from League Two, hopes were high for a push back up the table with an exciting young squad. Instead, The U’s have found themselves mired in the relegation zone, a slump that led to Steve Morrison’s dismissal. Former Worthing boss Chris Agutter has since taken the reins, tasked with sparking a turnaround. His debut in Step One management - a goalless draw at Braintree - extended Sutton’s winless streak to nine games. Across all competitions, they’ve managed just one victory in sixteen outings. Away from home, Sutton’s struggles deepen: only three points from seven matches, with draws at York and Woking representing rare positives though both games saw the hosts dominated and missed penalties. Agutter faces a stern early test to halt the slide. Against a confident Farnham side riding a wave of momentum, this fixture has all the makings of a potential cup upset, so backing FARNHAM +1.5 ASIAN HANDICAP rates a cracking bet, with this delivering a full payout should they avoid defeat or lose by one goal, with us only losing money if they lose by two-goals or more. We'll also take a big swing on FARNHAM TO WIN at 6/1.

Dorking vs Aldershot Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Competition: FA Cup Surrey (no need to apologise) hosts a local derby of sorts as Dorking welcome Aldershot to Meadowbank. The hosts have never reached the first round of the FA Cup - a fact that continues to frustrate manager-owner Marc White, who openly prioritises this competition and the prize money it brings. Passionate, outspoken, and never far from controversy, White has had his share of touchline bans and fines, and he’ll be desperate for a result here. After missing out on promotion last season following a play-off defeat, Dorking have made no secret of their ambition to go one better this year and claim the title. A slow start, partly due to White’s latest touchline suspension, has given way to improving form and growing momentum. Since losing their opening home game to Hampton & Richmond, the Wanderers have beaten Slough (2–0), Tonbridge (4–1), and AFC Totton (2–1), before being held to a frustrating draw by Dagenham & Redbridge. Their FA Cup form has been impressive, sweeping past Wingate & Finchley (7–2) and Salisbury (4–2) in recent qualifying rounds. Aldershot, meanwhile, find themselves in real trouble near the foot of the National League table. Tommy Widdrington’s side sit 19th, just a point clear of the drop zone, with defensive issues at the heart of their problems, conceding 31 goals in 14 games and taking just one point from their last four outings. The Shots have also struggled badly away from home, leaking 18 goals in seven matches and collecting only five points. Their last trip to Meadowbank ended in a 2–1 defeat during Dorking’s relegation season - a result the hosts will be confident of repeating. We can get DORKING onside by taking them +0.25 ASIAN HANDICAP, which gives us a half win if they avoid defeat and a full win if they win the game, and we'll also be a bit ballsy and take them straight up TO WIN at 19/10. The difference in quality between those at the top of Step Two and bottom of Step One is minimal, so I think Dorking are very generously priced.

Maldon & Tiptree vs Flackwell Heath Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Competition: FA Cup Two of the lowest ranked teams left in the competition in Maldon & Tiptree and Flackwell Heath do battle in a game that guarantees a step four side in the first round. The hosts famously reached the second round of this competition in 2019, defeating Leyton Orient in the first round - the first time they had ever reached the first round proper. Flackwell Heath are yet to ever reach the first round, so a lot is on the line at the Drewitt-Barlow stadium. The Jammers have had a blinding start to the season, winning eight from nine, taking 25 points from a possible 27. With players such as Elliot Justham, Tom Eastman, Anthony Wordsworth, Freddie Sears and Courtney Senior, it is no wonder that Kevin Horlock’s Maldon side are making a mockery of Step Four. Flackwell Heath also play at Step Four, sitting 10th in the Southern League Division One Central. While The Heathens are a solid outfit for this level, they may struggle against the firepower of the hosts, and backing MALDON -0.75 ASIAN HANDICAP looks the way in, with us getting a half win for a single-goal home win and a full pay out for wider margin victory.

AFC Fylde vs Worksop and Scarborough vs Leamington Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Competition: National League North Arguably, AFC Fylde possess the two best attackers in the league in Ryan Colclough and Danny Mayor. The Coasters have started this season strongly as expected, sat second, just three points off leaders South Shields. Craig Mahon’s side are the top scorers with 24 goals and are unbeaten at home, scoring two or more goals in seven of 10 league games. Worksop gained promotion from the NPL Premier Division through the play-offs and have had a solid start to their National League North campaign, sat in 16th. However, a 1-0 win over Peterborough Sports aside, The Tigers have struggled on the road, losing four of five and conceding multiple times in all of those losses. Scarborough sit just behind AFC Fylde on goal difference and have won all five home games, scoring two or more goals in four of those. Leamington were losing 4-0 to AFC Fylde a few weeks back before the game was abandoned due to weather - managing to scrape a 1-1 draw in the rescheduled fixture. The Brakes are yet to win on their travels, with their defeats to Kidderminster and Spennymoor seeing them concede multiple goals, as well as losing 3-0 to Step Three Alvechurch in the FA Cup. Everything points to backing a double, HOME WINS AND OVER 1.5 GOALS.

Kidderminster vs Radcliffe Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Competition: National League North All is not well at Kidderminster, with Andy Murray under pressure already. The 44-year-old arrived in the summer after impressing at Eastbourne Borough and brought with him several players from the South. However, many have struggled to adapt to life at Aggborough, with a few already moved on. While Harriers remain just about in the play-off positions, performances have been far from convincing. They are winless in their last four outings, a run that includes a disappointing 2–1 defeat away to Peterborough Sports. Radcliffe, by contrast, are a club on the rise. After dominating at Step Three, last season was viewed as a period of consolidation before a serious promotion push this year - and they’ve delivered so far. The Boro sit sixth in the table and are performing strongly across the key underlying metrics, with three consecutive league wins and five victories from their last six. With momentum firmly behind them and Kidderminster looking unsteady, RADCLIFFE will fancy their chances of springing an upset at Aggborough, so backing them +0.5 ASIAN HANDICAP and TO WIN the game appeals.

Chorley vs Oxford City Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Competition: National League North Chorley look to continue their fine form as they welcome struggling Oxford City to Victory Park. The Magpies have narrowly missed out on promotion via the play-offs in three of the last four seasons but once again find themselves in contention, sitting inside the top seven through 10 games. Andy Preece’s side have no shortage of attacking firepower - their 22 goals is the second-highest tally in the division. Chorley have taken the name of their home stadium (Victory Park) too literally - they are unbeaten in 19 home league games - a run that stretches back to November 2024. This season, they’ve won four and drawn one of their five home fixtures, scoring 15 goals in the process. Impressively, they’ve netted at least twice in every home outing and three or more in four of those. The visitors are enduring a miserable campaign, languishing in the relegation zone after four straight defeats in all competitions. Away from home, The Hoops have taken just one point from five league matches and were also dumped out of the FA Cup by Step Four outfit Westbury United, losing 3–2. On their travels, they’ve conceded nine goals, shipping two or more in three of those five games — the only exceptions being a 1–0 loss at Scarborough and a 1–1 draw at Kidderminster. With Chorley in ruthless home form and Oxford City struggling to stem the tide, backing CHORLEY TO WIN AND OVER 1.5 GOALS looks a great option.

Wingate and Finchley vs Ramsgate Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 BST

Competition: Isthmian Premier Division After storming to the Isthmian South East title last year, Ramsgate have had a strong start to their Isthmian Premier Division campaign in eighth. Their 21 goals scored is the second most in the league, while the 23 conceded is the most in the division. Eight out of 10 league games have seen over 2.5 goals, with the exceptions of a 2-0 loss to Dulwich Hamlet and a 1-1 draw with Cray Wanderers. Wingate & Finchley were entertaining in last season's 11th place finish, with their games averaging 3.1 goals. They have continued that into this year, seeing the same average in their seven games. Backing OVER 2.75 GOALS gives us a half win should the game see exactly three goals, and a full win if there are four or more.