Matheus Cunha: Why the Wolves star is having his best ever season

With the distractions of the January transfer window out of the way, managers and players can focus on the second half of the Premier League season.

That is exactly what Matheus Cunha did on Sunday, as his brilliant hat-trick against Chelsea helped Wolves secure their first Premier League double over their opponents. Wolves have shown themselves to be one of the trickiest sides to play against this season. They have also claimed victories over Manchester City and Tottenham, and Cunha has been at the centre of those successes. The Brazilian is enjoying the most productive season of his career so far, with 15 goal involvements in the Premier League already - nine goals and six assists, compared with just two last season. Matheus Cunha Transfer Value - how much is he worth now? According to our Player Valuation Model, Cunha has an Estimated Transfer Value (ETV) of €28.9 million. His excellent performances have seen his value rise by over 20% since the start of the season.

It might surprise many, but the former Atletico Madrid man has cost around €118 million in overall transfer fees so far in his career. His attributes are clearly valuable in the market, and there is little doubt that there will be another big-money move on the cards if he continues this form. The Stats: Why has Cunha been so good this season? Cunha either plays as an attacking midfielder or as a centre-forward in Wolves’ 3-4-2-1 system. On the pitch, he aligns with the role of a shadow striker - someone who is not regularly involved inside the penalty area but who can link up well and make offensive contributions in possession.

The Brazilian International has always been a menace on the pitch, but head coach Gary O’Neil seems to have unlocked his full potential this season by freeing him up in areas where he can be a greater ball-carrying threat. Out of all the players in the Premier League, the Wolves number 12 now ranks first for carries into the final third and second for successful dribbles. He is also making the most of such situations and ranks second for having the most shot-creating actions from take-ons. It has been exciting to watch Cunha express himself, and run at defenders on the pitch. On the weekend he proved unstoppable for Chelsea right-back Malo Gusto, as he made a darting run into the box before being fouled by the Frenchman and winning a penalty.

His experience playing as a winger clearly shows in his dribbling, as he penetrates the opposition lines with bursting runs through the middle. Cunha’s 11 goals in all competitions this season have been an impressive mix of finishes, whether it be headers or close-range tap-ins. Running onto balls to slot home or curling finishes into the corner like he did against Arsenal. He is also getting a higher % of his shots on target, and as a result has doubled his shots on target compared to last season. The 24-year-old has also doubled his non penalty xG involvement from 0.19 to 0.34 per 90. So he is now taking more responsibility and getting himself into better positions to convert or create opportunities.

Creatively the right-footed forward is also making more key passes per 90 than he did in the past, and it is no wonder why his Expected Assist (xA) figure has gone up from 0.02 to 0.11 per 90. All of this has not come at the expense of his defensive contributions, as his 4.03 recoveries and 0.60 interception per90 rank him amongst the top 8% of centre forwards in the English top flight. Cunha is on track to finish the season with 15+ goals and double-digit assists. There are very few players who can get such numbers, and if he does, Wolves will find it hard to keep hold of him in the summer.