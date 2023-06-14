Manchester United have had a bid of £40m rejected by Chelsea for Mason Mount.
It is understood that Chelsea have "immediately rejected" United's opening bid for the England midfielder.
Reports suggest that, privately, United know what they are prepared to pay and it's understood there is a big gap in valuations.
United are looking at a number of other players and would be prepared to walk away from any deal.
Mount has one year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge and there is a growing feeling he wants to make the move.
Odds correct at 1935 BST (13/06/23)
This first bid comes on the opening day of the transfer window, but United's interest in Mount has been talked about for over a month already.
United remain the heavy favourites to be his club at the start of the new season, with the bookies suggesting there are no other clubs in the mix for his services given Liverpool are the next club in the betting at 12/1.
