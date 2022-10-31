It's a huge game in Group D as Tottenham travel to Marseille and Tom Carnduff has picked out two best bets to back.

Football betting tips: Champions League

Group D of the Champions League remains the most open with all four teams having a chance of progression as we head into the final round of fixtures. Tottenham currently top the group, Marseille are bottom, and Antonio Conte's men are guaranteed a place in one European competition regardless of what happens here. They will want that to be the Champions League though, and they are well placed given their point advantage over both Sporting and Eintracht Frankfurt. They should get the job done on Tuesday night.

Tottenham came from behind to beat Bournemouth 3-2 at the weekend, in a game where they dominated the chances created and got their reward thanks to Rodrigo Bentancur's 92nd minute winner. Conte's side posted 2.50 xG to Bournemouth's 0.85 - with the large majority of that tally coming in the second-half after a disappointing first that saw them 1-0 down and creating just 0.23 xG. It means that Spurs are producing an average of 1.83 xG per game in all competitions this season, and that should be problematic for a Marseille side who are struggling for form. The French outfit have failed to win any of their last four, leaving them 5th in the Ligue 1 table after 13 games. Defensively they have been decent, but Tottenham should have enough to get past them. They conceded 1.34 xG in the 2-0 loss in North London, which brings us nicely onto HARRY KANE and the 13/8 price available on him to SCORE ANYTIME. CLICK HERE to back Harry Kane to score with Sky Bet The forward has netted 11 goals across all competitions in 22/23, with his xG/95 figure averaging out as a very impressive 0.71. It sits at 0.67 xG/95 in the Champions League - he remains a huge threat up front.

Even if he didn't get one of the three against Bournemouth, he still saw good quality chances equating to 0.70 xG across the 98 minutes of action. We know he's going to get regular game time, and the ideal scenario for us really is that Spurs go behind early on so they have to put in an attacking performance like the one we saw at the weekend. One other best bet in this game can be found in the cards market, with NUNO TAVARES a generous looking 11/4 TO BE SHOWN A CARD. CLICK HERE to back Nuno Tavares to be carded with Sky Bet Referee Szymon Marciniak has shown at least three cards in each of his three Champions League outings this season, while there were a huge total of eight as Rangers beat PSV 1-0 in qualifying. His average cards per game across all competitions sits at 5.25, and the context of this game with both teams still able to reach the round of 16 means that we may see the card count go high. Tavares has five yellows in 17 appearances for Marseille this season, while the Arsenal loanee has registered a foul in ten of his 12 Ligue 1 games, alongside two fouls in the reverse fixture.

Marseille v Tottenham best bets and score prediction 1.5pts Harry Kane to score anytime at 13/8 (Sky Bet)

1pt Nuno Tavares to be shown a card at 11/4 (General) Score prediction: Marseille 1-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 15/2) Odds correct at 1600 GMT (31/10/22)