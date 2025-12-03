Mark Stinchcombe steps in for Jake Osgathorpe to provide this weekend's Premier League tips and Super 6 predictions.

Football betting tips: Premier League Saturday 12:30 - Aston Villa vs Arsenal 1pt Mikel Merino anytime scorer at 16/5 (Betway) Saturday 15:00 - Bournemouth vs Chelsea 1pt Enzo Fernandez anytime scorer at 9/2 (bet365) Saturday 15:00 - Everton vs N Forest 0.5pt Morgan Gibbs-White anytime scorer at 4/1 (Sky Bet) Saturday 15:00 - Man City vs Sunderland 0.5pt Erling Haaland to score 2+ goals at 11/5 (Betfred) Saturday 15:00 - Newcastle vs Burnley 1pt Dan Burn to be shown a card at 11/2 (BetVictor) Saturday 15:00 - Tottenham vs Brentford 1pt Richarlison to be shown a card at 9/2 (bet365, Betfred) 0.5pt Richarlison to be shown a card & anytime scorer at 12/1 (bet365) Saturday 17:30 - Leeds vs Liverpool 1pt Joe Gomez anytime assist at 14/1 (bet365) Sunday and Monday tips to follow... Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair

Aston Villa vs Arsenal Kick-off: Saturday, 12:30 GMT

TV: TNT Sports 1

Live odds, form and stats The games are coming thick and fast, yet despite the injuries, Mikel Arteta is doing a superb job in keeping Arsenal unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League matches, winning eight of those with an impressive six clean sheets in the process.

One man doing a lot of the heavy lifting is makeshift striker MIKEL MERINO. Since the beginning of last season he’s played up front 18 times and scored eight goals – a fantastic return for a midfielder playing out of position. He looks another big price TO SCORE ANYTIME at 16/5, especially when you consider recognised striker Viktor Gyokeres is 9/4. Score prediction: Aston Villa 0-1 Arsenal

Bournemouth vs Chelsea Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Bournemouth have failed to win any of their last five league matches, losing four of them and conceding 13 goals in the process so it makes sense to want to oppose them. However, Chelsea come here off the back of a poor 3-1 defeat at a Leeds United side who had lost six of their last seven games. So we’ll go for an ANYTIME GOALSCORER at a big price. Of the two teams combined, only Antoine Semenyo (6) has more goals than Chelsea’s ENZO FERNANDEZ (5), yet it’s 5/2 versus 9/2 and Chelsea are the 6/5 favourites. With Cole Palmer back in the squad but seemingly not fit enough to start, this is probably our last chance to back Enzo with him still on penalty duties. Score prediction: Bournemouth 1-2 Chelsea

Everton vs Nottingham Forest Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

MORGAN GIBBS-WHITE has come alive under Sean Dyche. No goals in 10 games before Dyche arrived, he now has four in eight matches since Forest’s latest managerial appointment. It may well be due to being deployed consistently in the number 10 position of a 4-2-3-1 rather than being moved around to the right and up front under the previous managers this season. With Chris Wood still injured, there’s a chance Gibbs-White will also be on penalties. He scored the opener against Porto from the spot but then missed against Sturm Graz before Elliot Anderson took and scored their most recent penalty against Leeds, albeit after Gibbs-White had been subbed. Even so, the England man is underperforming his expected goals by -1.72, suggesting more goals are due his way soon. Score prediction: Everton 1-1 Forest

Man City vs Sunderland Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats Despite Sunderland’s excellent start to the season, there are concerns that playing champions Liverpool and Manchester City in the same week in back-to-back away games might prove too much. They were excellent at Anfield, but even so they allowed 23 shots, 13 inside the box, and despite blocking 11 of them, you wonder how long that can last against free-scoring City. Sunderland are conceding the third most shots per game this season and are the biggest overachievers defensively when you compare their actual goals conceded (14) versus their xG against (20.29). It’s only a matter of time until they concede a few.

It's probably not the best time to face the league's best striker. Fresh from his 100th Premier League goal on Tuesday at Fulham, where he also hit the woodwork twice, ERLING HAALAND now has 20 goals in 18 starts across league and Europe and is absolutely peppering the opposition with 4.0 shots per-game. He’s already hit a BRACE five times this season, four in the Premier League, and could do again here. Score prediction: Man City 3-1 Sunderland

Newcastle vs Burnley Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats

DAN BURN is Newcastle’s most carded player this season yet we can get 11/2 on the centre-back being SHOWN A CARD. He’s been carded seven times this season, including a second yellow leading to a red, in just 18 games across the Premier League and Champions League. It should come as no surprise as he is no stranger to getting stuck in, making 1.8 fouls per game – the joint fourth most fouls in the league. And this looks a decent match-up considering Burnley striker Zian Flemming has been fouled 11 times in seven starts. Alternative striker Lyle Foster has been fouled eight times in eight starts, then behind them, attacking midfielder Lesely Ugochukwu has been fouled 13 times in his eight starts. Score prediction: Newcastle 3-0 Burnley

Tottenham vs Brentford Kick-off: Saturday, 15:00 GMT

Live odds, form and stats The Thomas Frank derby is here! And boy does he come into it under pressure so expect him and his troops to be up for it. Tottenham are the joint second most carded team in the Premier League with only Bournemouth collecting more, so we have to find a Spurs player to back. And who better TO BE SHOWN A CARD than the player who has collected the most for Spurs this season RICHARLISON. It’s now six cautions in 14 starts this season and he even picked up another one as a late sub at Newcastle in midweek. Given the tensions and Frank’s desire to get one over on his former side, I once again can’t resist adding a goal to the mix, backing RICHARLISON TO SCORE AND BE CARDED. It’s now 16 goals in his last 23 league starts and we know how fiery he is that this bet can win via an over-exuberant celebration Score prediction: Tottenham 2-2 Brentford

Leeds vs Liverpool Kick-off: Saturday, 17:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Live odds, form and stats Liverpool have looked a lot more assured with JOE GOMEZ in at right-back but it’s seemingly going under the radar that he offers a threat going forward too. In his last 15 starts across league and Europe, he’s chipped in with four ASSISTS. It should come as no surprise either given he’s made 16 key passes in those games – a pass that leads to a shot – 1.07 per game. He should get chances to get himself on the assist list again here, with Liverpool priced up to score two or more goals at just 4/6. Leeds have conceded at least two goals in seven of their last nine Premier League games. Score prediction: Leeds 1-2 Liverpool

Brighton vs West Ham Kick-off: Sunday 14:00 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

Fulham vs Crystal Palace Kick-off: Sunday 16:30 GMT

TV: Sky Sports Main Event

