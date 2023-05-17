The 53-year-old is set to sign a contract which will keep him at the Coventry Building Society Arena until 2027 later this week.

Robins joined the Sky Blues for his second spell in March 2017 and the new deal could therefore see him reach a decade of service with the Sky Bet Championship side.

He has achieved much with Coventry having won the Checkatrade Trophy in 2017 before guiding the club out of League Two via the play-offs in 2018. He earned another promotion in 2019-20 from League One into the Championship, finishing top of the table to win the title.

Robins will be hoping to toast more success with Coventry when they host Middlesbrough on Wednesday evening.