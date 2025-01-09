BTTS double Dortmund vs Leverkusen (19:30 GMT, Friday)

Hoffenheim vs Wolfsburg (14:30 GMT, Saturday) The Bundesliga is back from it's winter break and Europe’s highest-scoring major league is expected to return with a bang. Dortmund face Leverkusen in a Friday night blockbuster with goals top of the agenda; the duo have combined to see a huge 25 of their collective 30 top-flight tussles provide profit for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE backers and a repeat appeals. BVB and Die Werkself have managed only five clean sheets between them in the Bundesliga, yet have managed to get on the scoresheet in 28 of those aforementioned 30 fixtures. Seven of their last nine meetings have delivered successful BTTS plays and we can support both sides scoring in Friday night’s fixture alongside Saturday’s showdown in Sinsheim. CLICK HERE to back the BTTS double with Sky Bet A tasty 23 of the 30 collective contests involving Hoffenheim and Wolfsburg have followed suit in the BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE market, with the pair also picking up a paltry five shutouts in their combined clashes. Despite their lowly position, Hoffenheim have notched in seven of eight home outings, whilst Wolfsburg have plundered multiple goals in six of their seven away days.

Win double Falkirk vs Queen's Park (15:00 GMT, Saturday)

Genk vs OH Leuven (17:15 GMT, Saturday) FALKIRK are flying in the Scottish Championship. The Bairns are four points clear at the summit with a game in-hand after last weekend’s fixture was postponed – it means John McGlynn’s men come into the weekend well rested and ready to enhance their almost flawless home record (W8-D1-L0) when Queen’s Park arrive at the Falkirk Stadium. Queen’s Park have lost five of their last seven, have been beaten in six of their 10 tussles with teams above them in the Championship standings, losing four of their five winless trips to the top-four. The Spiders have already been turned over home and away by Falkirk and so look well worth opposing again on Saturday afternoon, forming the first part of a double. CLICK HERE to back the Win double with Sky Bet We can partner Falkirk with Belgian Pro League leaders GENK, with the Smurfs also delivering a formidable record in front of their own supporters (W9-D1-L0), averaging 2.30 goals per-game in that same sample. Visitors Leuven have won once and scored only seven goals in 10 away days despite meeting just one of the division’s top five on their travels.

East Fife vs Clyde Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday

Home 19/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 21/10 Scottish League Two table-toppers EAST FIFE extended their advantage atop the fourth-tier in midweek with an eye-catching 4-2 success at Edinburgh City. The Fifers have now won three on the spin and return home to their fortress Bayview Stadium on Saturday and hold plenty of appeal at near-even-money quotes having posted W8-D1-L1 here as hosts. CLICK HERE to back East Fife to win with Sky Bet East Fife thrashed this weekend’s visitors Clyde 5-1 here back in August and have racked up 10 goals in those aforementioned three triumphs. Dick Campbell’s crew average 2.60 goals per-game in front of their own supporters, leaking on only seven occasions, giving the group the best home record in the league by a distance. Now they face one of the worst travellers. Clyde are W0-D3-L6 on the road this season, picking up a solitary point from their six trips to teams currently above them in the League Two table. The Bully Wee have shipped 21 goals in their nine games as guests (18 of which arrived in those six trips to top-six clubs) and another difficult afternoon outing could be on the cards for the Glaswegians.