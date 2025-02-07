Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday

Home 3/1 | Draw 14/5 | Away 4/5 Goals should be on the agenda at the Volkswagen Arena with two of the Bundesliga’s sharpest attacks and forward-thinking sides going head-to-head. OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BTTS is an attractive 20/21 despite the two teams boasting 16/20 (80%) and 17/20 (85%) hit-rates for BTTS winners across the campaign. Wolfsburg’s dates with the league’s elite have tended to be thrilling affairs. Die Wolfe lost 3-2 home and away against Bayern, were beaten 4-3 in the reverse clash with Leverkusen, whilst their other results against sides down as far as Dortmund in 11th read 1-1, 1-1, 5-1, 2-2, 4-3, 5-1, 2-4, 2-3, 1-3 – 11 of those 12 went Over 2.5, with BTTS landing in all 12. CLICK HERE to back BTTS and Over 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Leverkusen also pack plenty of punch in the final-third. Xabi Alonso’s troops come into this clash having tabled nine Bundesliga triumphs in their last 10, striking twice or more in all nine victories. Die Werkself have scored multiple goals in seven of nine away, though the defending champions have accrued only three clean sheets in their 20 league outings.

BTTS double Freiburg vs Heidenheim & Gladbach vs Frankfurt

Kick-off time: 14:30 & 17:30 GMT, Saturday The Bundesliga is Europe’s highest-scoring major league this season with 3.29 goals per-game thus far and 60% of overall encounters paying-out for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE backers. With that in-mind, I’m eager to support a BTTS double at 8/5 considering the strong data in our favour with Freiburg, Heidenheim, Gladbach and Frankfurt all on show. CLICK HERE to back the BTTS double with Sky Bet Freiburg are W6-D1-L2 as hosts with six of those nine at Europa-Park Stadion showdowns rewarding Both Teams To Score backers – four of five home fixtures with bottom-half dwellers delivered BTTS. Struggling Heidenheim arrive having lost 14 of their last 18 away days, yet the visitors have scored in 8/10 away, hitting 2+ goals in 7/10 on their travels. Meanwhile, back-to-back victories have pushed Gladbach into the top-half of the table. Die Fohlen have gotten on the scoresheet in 17 of their 20 tussles and bagged BTTS profits in 65% of those contests. High-flying Frankfurt have scored in each of their last 19 Bundesliga matches, landing the BTTS bounty in 70% overall, as well as seven of 10 away days.