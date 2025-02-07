- Follow @MarkOHaire
Football betting tips: Saturday best bets
2.5pts BTTS + Over 2.5 Goals in Wolfsburg vs Bayer (14:30) at 20/21 (bet365, Boylesports)
2.5pts BTTS in Freiburg vs Heidenheim (14:30) and Gladbach vs Frankfurt (17:30) at 8/5 (Coral)
3pts Celtic -1 handicap and BTTS 'no' vs Raith (17:30) at 3/4 (bet365)
Wolfsburg vs Bayer Leverkusen
- Kick-off time: 14:30 GMT, Saturday
- Home 3/1 | Draw 14/5 | Away 4/5
Goals should be on the agenda at the Volkswagen Arena with two of the Bundesliga’s sharpest attacks and forward-thinking sides going head-to-head. OVER 2.5 GOALS AND BTTS is an attractive 20/21 despite the two teams boasting 16/20 (80%) and 17/20 (85%) hit-rates for BTTS winners across the campaign.
Wolfsburg’s dates with the league’s elite have tended to be thrilling affairs. Die Wolfe lost 3-2 home and away against Bayern, were beaten 4-3 in the reverse clash with Leverkusen, whilst their other results against sides down as far as Dortmund in 11th read 1-1, 1-1, 5-1, 2-2, 4-3, 5-1, 2-4, 2-3, 1-3 – 11 of those 12 went Over 2.5, with BTTS landing in all 12.
Leverkusen also pack plenty of punch in the final-third. Xabi Alonso’s troops come into this clash having tabled nine Bundesliga triumphs in their last 10, striking twice or more in all nine victories. Die Werkself have scored multiple goals in seven of nine away, though the defending champions have accrued only three clean sheets in their 20 league outings.
BTTS double
- Freiburg vs Heidenheim & Gladbach vs Frankfurt
- Kick-off time: 14:30 & 17:30 GMT, Saturday
The Bundesliga is Europe’s highest-scoring major league this season with 3.29 goals per-game thus far and 60% of overall encounters paying-out for BOTH TEAMS TO SCORE backers. With that in-mind, I’m eager to support a BTTS double at 8/5 considering the strong data in our favour with Freiburg, Heidenheim, Gladbach and Frankfurt all on show.
Freiburg are W6-D1-L2 as hosts with six of those nine at Europa-Park Stadion showdowns rewarding Both Teams To Score backers – four of five home fixtures with bottom-half dwellers delivered BTTS. Struggling Heidenheim arrive having lost 14 of their last 18 away days, yet the visitors have scored in 8/10 away, hitting 2+ goals in 7/10 on their travels.
Meanwhile, back-to-back victories have pushed Gladbach into the top-half of the table. Die Fohlen have gotten on the scoresheet in 17 of their 20 tussles and bagged BTTS profits in 65% of those contests. High-flying Frankfurt have scored in each of their last 19 Bundesliga matches, landing the BTTS bounty in 70% overall, as well as seven of 10 away days.
Celtic vs Raith Rovers
- Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT, Saturday
- Home 1/20 | Draw 11/1 | Away 25/1
Celtic moved 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership on Wednesday night after a 6-0 annihilation of Dundee at Parkhead. The Bhoys now boast a formidable W11-D1-L0 record at Celtic Park in league action this season with all of the 11 triumphs arriving alongside clean sheets. Brendan Rodgers’ side have conceded just two home league goals.
While Celtic may have their head turned by Wednesday’s crunch Champions League play-off against Bayern Munich at Parkhead, the hosts should be well-capable of continuing their dominance of domestic football with a routine Scottish Cup success over second-tier Raith on Saturday evening. The CELTIC -1 HANDICAP AND BTTS 'NO' pays an eye-catching 31/40 (1.77).
Raith are 20 points off the top of the Scottish Championship and entrenched in the bottom-half. Rovers head to Celtic Park having lost three of their past four league fixtures – the visitors have also been beaten without scoring in all three trips to the current top-two, as well as losing to nil in six of their overall 11 away days in the second-tier.
Odds correct at 1000 GMT (07/02/25)
