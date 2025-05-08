Mirandes vs Castellon Kick-off time: 15:15 BST, Saturday

Home 19/20 | Draw 23/10 | Away 12/5 Mirandes remain right in the hunt for promotion from Segunda, starting the weekend in fifth and only two points off the top-two. Alessio Lisci’s side have bagged successive victories to snap a recent lean spell and Los Rojillos should relish Saturday’s showdown as they return to their minuscule El Estadio Municipal de Anduva home. The high-flyers have proven formidable hosts and boast the division’s best home record (W14-D4-L1) with 11 of those victories arriving in their most recent 13 outings here. And so the opportunity to support MIRANDES TO WIN even-money against a Castellon side without a huge amount left to play for stands-out here. CLICK HERE to back Mirandes to win with Sky Bet Castellon have already been beaten in eight (42%) of their 19 away days, winning once in their past 12 road trips. The guests have managed only three clean sheets on their travels and have tabled a solitary success at top-half teams this term, suggesting they may fall short here with Mirandes restricting their visitors to only 0.68 goals per-game.

Liverpool vs Arsenal Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday

Home 21/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 23/10 Sunday afternoon’s clash between Liverpool and Arsenal is unlikely to be played at the intensity the fixture would usually be accustomed to. With the Reds already securing Premier League title honours and Arsenal arriving off the back of their midweek disappointment, there’s a chance this meeting may fail to live up to its billing. The card count could certainly fall below expectations, especially with Anthony Taylor overseeing the action. The official has produced Under 3.5 Cards in 16 of his previous 22 EPL assignments and has even flashed a maximum of one booking in 10 (34%) of his overall 29 league matches this season. Five cards are required here to see our selection lose. Taylor has delivered surprisingly low totals in high-profile games, such as Man Utd vs Arenal, Man City vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Man City and the Manchester derby, so backing UNDER 4.0 ASIAN CARDS should give us a good run for our money in Super Sunday’s showdown with three bookings or fewer providing profit and exactly four cautions returning a push.