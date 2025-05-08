- Follow @MarkOHaire
Football betting tips: Weekend best bets
Saturday
2.5pts Mirandes to beat Castellon (15:15) at evens (William Hill)
Sunday
2.5pts Under 4.0 Asian Cards in Liverpool vs Arsenal (16:30) at 9/10 (bet365)
3pts Napoli to beat Genoa and Under 3.5 Goals (19:45) at 4/5 (Sky Bet)
Mirandes vs Castellon
- Kick-off time: 15:15 BST, Saturday
- Home 19/20 | Draw 23/10 | Away 12/5
Mirandes remain right in the hunt for promotion from Segunda, starting the weekend in fifth and only two points off the top-two. Alessio Lisci’s side have bagged successive victories to snap a recent lean spell and Los Rojillos should relish Saturday’s showdown as they return to their minuscule El Estadio Municipal de Anduva home.
The high-flyers have proven formidable hosts and boast the division’s best home record (W14-D4-L1) with 11 of those victories arriving in their most recent 13 outings here. And so the opportunity to support MIRANDES TO WIN even-money against a Castellon side without a huge amount left to play for stands-out here.
Castellon have already been beaten in eight (42%) of their 19 away days, winning once in their past 12 road trips. The guests have managed only three clean sheets on their travels and have tabled a solitary success at top-half teams this term, suggesting they may fall short here with Mirandes restricting their visitors to only 0.68 goals per-game.
Liverpool vs Arsenal
- Kick-off time: 16:30 BST, Sunday
- Home 21/20 | Draw 5/2 | Away 23/10
Sunday afternoon’s clash between Liverpool and Arsenal is unlikely to be played at the intensity the fixture would usually be accustomed to. With the Reds already securing Premier League title honours and Arsenal arriving off the back of their midweek disappointment, there’s a chance this meeting may fail to live up to its billing.
The card count could certainly fall below expectations, especially with Anthony Taylor overseeing the action. The official has produced Under 3.5 Cards in 16 of his previous 22 EPL assignments and has even flashed a maximum of one booking in 10 (34%) of his overall 29 league matches this season. Five cards are required here to see our selection lose.
Taylor has delivered surprisingly low totals in high-profile games, such as Man Utd vs Arenal, Man City vs Liverpool, Chelsea vs Man City and the Manchester derby, so backing UNDER 4.0 ASIAN CARDS should give us a good run for our money in Super Sunday’s showdown with three bookings or fewer providing profit and exactly four cautions returning a push.
Napoli vs Genoa
- Kick-off time: 19:45 BST, Sunday
- Home 2/7 | Draw 19/5 | Away 10/1
NAPOLI are in prime position to win the Scudetto after winning four Serie A games on the spin, as well as six of their previous eight league encounters. Antonio Conte’s charges are three points clear of defending champions Inter and look-well placed to cement themselves at the top of the standings with a positive result against Genoa on Sunday evening.
The Partenopei have posted 13 wins in 17 Diego Armando Maradona Stadium showdowns this season, taking maximum points here against all bar one side from seventh and below. Include away days and Napoli have proven victorious in 19 of 24 tussles against teams in seventh and below with the vast majority of triumphs arriving alongside UNDER 3.5 GOALS.
Only five of Napoli’s 35 Serie A dates have delivered four goals or more with 20 of their 23 wins arriving by the 1-0, 2-0, 3-0 or 2-1 correct scores. A repeat holds plenty of appeal at 4/5 here with Genoa also seeing just five of their 35 league matches produce Over 3.5 Goals with 10 of their most recent 12 tussles featuring a maximum of only two strikes.
Patrick Vieira’s visitors arrive in Naples having failed to score in four of their last six. Genoa have also been turned over in eight of 10 winless matches against top-six sides, whilst earning a solitary point in eight previous trips to top-half teams (W0-D1-L7). There’s no tougher trip right now than heading to a Napoli side under Conte pushing for title honours.
Odds correct at 0945 BST (08/05/25)
